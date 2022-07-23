Two Americans dead in Ukraine, officials say

website maker

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two Americans believed to have been fighting in Ukraine have died in the war since Russia’s invasion earlier this year.

“We can confirm the recent deaths of two U.S. citizens in the Donbas region of Ukraine,” a State Department spokesperson told Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson.

“We are in touch with the families and providing all possible consular assistance,” the spokesperson added. “Out of respect for the families at this difficult time, we have nothing further to add.”

On Friday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced new U.S. military assistance for Ukraine, including more HIMARS advanced rocket systems and other weapons.

US, UKRAINE ACCUSE RUSSIA OF STRIKING ODESA DAY AFTER SIGNING DEAL TO ALLOW GRAIN EXPORTS

“The people of Ukraine inspire the world as they defend their country and their freedom in the face of Russia’s brutal and unprovoked aggression,” Blinken said. “The United States continues to stand with allies and partners from more than 50 countries in providing vital security assistance to support Ukraine’s defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russia’s aggression.”

At least three other Americans were reported to have died fighting in Ukraine.

In March, Blinken confirmed that an American citizen had been killed there, and The New York Times reported that local police said 68-year-old James Whitney Hill had been killed in the city of Chernihiv.

His identity was confirmed by Anton Gerashenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry.

In April, Brittany Cancel confirmed to Fox News that her husband Willy Joseph Cancel had died fighting alongside Ukrainian forces.

RUSSIA’S WAR ON UKRAINE: 5 REASONS WHY PUTIN WON’T STOP

The 22-year-old Marine veteran left behind his wife and a 7-month-old son.

In June, the State Department confirmed the death of 52-year-old Stephen Zabielski, who was reportedly killed in May.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“We can confirm the death of U.S. citizen Stephen Zabielski in Ukraine,” a State Department spokesperson told Fox News. “We have been in touch with the family and have provided all possible consular assistance. Out of respect to the family during this difficult time, we have nothing further.”

Fox News’ Timothy H.J. Nerozzi, Nick Kalman, Tyler O’Neil and Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report.