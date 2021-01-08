Twitter suspends @realDonaldTrump account permanently

Twitter announced the permanent suspension of President Trump’s account Friday, after spending months flagging his tweets with warnings but stopping short of that step.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the company wrote in a blog post.

TRUMP SAYS HE WON’T ATTEND BIDEN’S INAUGURATION

Sharing two relatively tame tweets the president made earlier in the day, including one in which he said he would not attend President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, the company argued that they had to be viewed in part of a greater context.

“These two Tweets must be read in the context of broader events in the country and the ways in which the President’s statements can be mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behavior from this account in recent weeks,” the company said. “After assessing the language in these Tweets against our Glorification of Violence policy, we have determined that these Tweets are in violation of the Glorification of Violence Policy and the user @realDonaldTrump should be immediately permanently suspended from the service.”