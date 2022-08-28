Twitter locks ‘Libs of TikTok’ account for ‘hateful conduct’: report

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Twitter locked the popular “Libs of TikTok” account late Saturday, blocking its owner from sending tweets or even signing in, according to a report.

Libs of TikTok has gained a massive following on Twitter for re-sharing posts from far-left circles on TikTok, a video-sharing app. The account’s posts often ridicule left-wing stances on transgenderism, education and other topics.

“Hi Libs of TikTok, your account, @libsoftiktok has been locked for violating the Twitter rules,” reads an email reportedly sent to the account’s owner. The email goes on to allege that the user had violated rules against “hateful conduct.”

“You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease,” the statement reads. “Please note that repeated violations may lead to a permanent suspension of your account. Proceed to Twitter now to fix the issue with your account.”

LIBS OF TIKTOK EXPOSES KID PERFORMING AT CALIFORNIA DRAG SHOW

WASHINGTON POST’S TAYLOR LORENZ DOXXES LIBS OF TIKTOK DAYS AFTER DECRYING ONLINE HARASSMENT OF WOMEN

It is unclear which of the account’s posts Twitter found to be offensive. The social media platform often requires users to delete offending tweets before regaining access to their account, but Libs of TikTok does not appear to have done so.

While the account focuses on a variety of topics, Libs of TikTok features transgender activists most prominently, particularly if they are teachers.

Twitter previously locked the account in June for posting an extensive threat about adults bringing children to watch or even participate in drag shows.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Twitter’s action came more than a week after Facebook permanently suspended the Libs of TikTok account on its platform. Facebook cited no particular reason for the ban.

“You can’t use Facebook or Messenger because your account, or activity on it, didn’t follow our Community Standards,” Facebook explained. “We have already reviewed this decision and it can’t be reversed.”