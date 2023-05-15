Twin daughters reportedly discover Brooklyn mom stabbed to death on day before Mother’s Day

A Brooklyn mom was reportedly found stabbed to death in her apartment on the day before Mother’s Day.

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) said officers responded to aid a woman inside an apartment on Bedford Avenue at about 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

When the officers arrived, they discovered 37-year-old Theresa Gregg lying on the floor of the bedroom, unconscious and unresponsive.

Gregg worked as a special officer for New York City’s Department of Homeless Services, according to public records reviewed by Fox News Digital.

Gregg, police said, had puncture wounds in her neck and body.

Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene and pronounced Gregg dead at the scene.

The New York Post reported that Gregg’s 12-year-old twin daughters called for help after finding their mother unconscious in her bedroom.

Sources told the Post she appeared to have been killed during a domestic dispute, and neighbors told the publication Gregg was known to have arguments with her boyfriend frequently.

“I could hear them fighting, both of them yelling,” one neighbor told the Post, asking that her name not be used. “They fight a lot. You can hear it pretty clear.”

Police said no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Fox News Digital reached out to New York City’s Department of Homeless Services for comment about Gregg, but has not yet heard back.