Tulsa, Oklahoma police say 4 dead, including gunman after hospital shooting

Multiple people were shot and the suspected shooter is “down” after an active shooter situation in Tulsa, Oklahoma, authorities said.

The Tulsa Police Department said officers responded to the Natalie Medical Building amid reports of a man with a rifle.

“This turned into an active shooter situation,” the department said.

The shooter was dead and officers were searching each room of the building.

Several people were shot and one person was possibly dead, authorities told FOX 23 at the scene. Tulsa Police Capt. Richard Meulenberg said it is unclear whether police shot the suspect.

Police said no other threat is known at this time. The victims were being treated by firefighters. The extent of their injuries have not been disclosed.

The Natalie Medical Building is primarily used for sports medicine and orthopedic surgery.

Families were instructed to reunite at Memorial High School, police said. Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

