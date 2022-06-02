Tulsa hospital shooting victims identified, one was gunman’s surgeon, police say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tulsa police have identified a recent patient as the gunman accused of a mass shooting at an Oklahoma hospital Wednesday.

Two of the four victims were doctors at the hospital, including one who recently performed back surgery on the attacker, police said during a Thursday news briefing.

The gunman killed four and then himself on the second floor of the Natalie Medical Building at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa, city police said Wednesday.

The gunman, identified as Michael Lewis, underwent surgery with Dr. Preston Phillips on May 19, police said. In the following days and weeks, up to the morning of the shooting, he complained of pain and sought additional treatment.

Investigators later found a note on the scene that authorities said “made it clear” that the gunman intended to “kill Dr. Phillips and anyone who got in his way.”

“He blamed Dr. Phillips for the ongoing pain following the surgery,” Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin said during the briefing.

The other victims were Dr. Stephanie Husen, Amanda Green and William Love, Franklin said.

The gunman purchased an AR-15-style rifle the day of the shooting, police said, and a .40-caliber handgun days earlier.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.