Tulsa district attorney stabbed in his home, adult daughter arrested, police say

Tulsa District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler was stabbed by an adult family member in his Forest Hills Estates home Tuesday afternoon and is recovering in the hospital, officials say.

Tusla Police Department Chief Wendell Franklin tweeted that officers are working a stabbing scene in which Tulsa County DA Steve Kunzweiler is the victim.

Franklin said Kunzweiler is receiving medical attention at a local hospital for his wounds. Tulsa police are investigating the case.

The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office told Fox News that Kunzweiler was “stabbed more than once by an adult family member.”

“Mr. Kunzweiler was awake and talking on the way to the hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries,” the DA’s office said in a statement.

Police told FOX 23 that the family member who stabbed Kunzweiler was his daughter who allegedly first stabbed herself.

Fox News has reached out to the city officials and Tulsa police for further details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.