Tsunami warning issued for parts of Alaska after 7.8 magnitude earthquake

A tsunami warning has been issued late Tuesday night for much of the southern coast of Alaska and the Alaskan Peninsula after a preliminary 7.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded 75 miles off the town of Chignik at a depth of eight miles.

Reports indicated that sirens could be heard along coastal cities in the state.

The National Tsunami Warning Center said tsunami activity is forecasted to begin at 11:15 p.m. on Sand Point, shortly after midnight in Kodiak and about 10 minutes after that in Cold Bay.

The center informed all residents in the areas under warning to evacuate to higher ground or more inland.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“For other U.S. and Canadian Pacific coasts in North America, the level of tsunami danger is being evaluated,” the alert said.

The Anchorage Daily News reported that tsunami sirens have sounded in Kodiak and the local high school has opened its doors for those seeking shelter. Residents were also told to head to a Coast Guard base for higher ground.

Louise Fode, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, told the paper that it may be a while before it is determined that a “tsunami was generated.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates