TSA worker at Orlando airport tests positive for coronavirus: report

A worker for the Transportation Security Administration has tested positive for coronavirus, the agency disclosed Saturday night.

The employee, who was not identified, works at Orlando International Airport in Florida, and received the positive result earlier Saturday, FOX 35 of Orlando reported.

The officer is at home resting and will remain there until cleared by a doctor, a TSA spokesperson told the station.

As a precaution, an unspecified number of other TSA officers who worked closely with the stricken employee have been advised to stay home as well for 14 days to monitor their own conditions, according to FOX 35.

It was not immediately clear how closely the officer with the virus had come into contact with travelers at the airport.

“Enhanced cleaning” of all areas where the employee worked was done after the officer was diagnosed, the TSA said in a statement.

The Orlando airport is the nation’s 10th busiest, with some 50 million travelers passing through each year. It accommodates flights from 35 passenger airlines and five cargo airlines, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Earlier last week, several TSA employees at Mineta San Jose International Airport in California tested positive for the virus, prompting some 40 employees of the airport to self-quarantine because of interaction with the infected officers, the Sentinel reported.