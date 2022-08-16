Trump’s call for transparency, John Kerry’s far-left ‘climate aristocracy’ and more top headlines

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

‘INTEREST OF TRANSPARENCY’ – Trump calls for the immediate release of ‘completely unredacted’ affidavit after FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago. Continue reading …

GREEN GANG – John Kerry’s climate office rife with ties to far-left environmental groups.Continue reading …

SOARING PRICES – The nation’s biggest retailer is a top US inflation gauge — and things may get worse. Continue reading …

‘TICKING TIME BOMB’ – Los Angeles deputy DA blasts George Gasc?n for releasing murderers back on the streets. Continue reading …

‘LITERAL MIDDLE AGES’ – One year after the US left Afghanistan, we are still working to rescue the heroes and friends we left behind, Army Week Association COO writes. Continue reading …

POLITICS

TARGETED BY TRUMP – Liz Cheney, Lisa Murkowski face voters in Tuesday’s primary elections. Continue reading …

STATE OF THE NATION – Americans are unhappy with the way things are in the US right now, and they agree that political divisiveness is a serious concern. Continue reading …

TAX EVASION INVESTIGATION – Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg considering a plea deal as part of Manhattan DA probe. Continue reading …

READ IT AND VEEP – Kamala Harris was meeting with child actors while the Taliban surrounded Kabul one year ago. Continue reading …

–

MEDIA

‘LOAD OF MALARKEY’ – CNN, MSNBC, Dems mock criticism of added IRS agents in spending bill. Continue reading …

A ‘NEW THREAT’ – The Atlantic publishes article mocking ‘the right’ over concerns about violent pro-abortion group. Continue reading …

TALK LIKE ‘NORMAL PEOPLE’ – DCCC head Maloney said Democrats have ‘likability problem,’ need to sound less like MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. Continue reading …

‘STARK CONTRAST’ – Washington Post columnist declares: ‘This is the month Biden finally came into his own.’ Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

TUCKER CARLSON – No honest person could believe the Trump raid was a legitimate act of law enforcement. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – The FBI has earned their shattered reputation. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM – Now, with that writing, who needs a White House press secretary? Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

DEFUND TO REFUND – San Francisco defunded the police before reversing course the next year amid calls for ‘accountability.’ Continue reading …

NO CLASS – White teachers first on the chopping block during potential layoffs.Continue reading …

INSIDE ELVIS’ LAST FEW MONTHS – Presley’s final months were plagued with physical pain as he embarked on grueling tour, author claims. Continue reading …

‘BETTER LATE THAN NEVER’ – Man returns borrowed book to his public library 75 years late.Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“This unprecedented search and seizure [at Mar-a-Lago] has further eroded, sadly, many American’s trust in the FBI and the DOJ and is now causing the outrage all across the country. Make no mistake, the FBI has earned their shattered reputation.”

– SEAN HANNITY

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Wednesday.