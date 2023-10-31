Trump will ‘NEVER’ take Fulton County plea deal, source says, but other co-defendants unsure

In the wake of four plea deals reached in the alleged election interference case in Georgia, a source familiar with Donald Trump’s defense strategy said the former president will “never” take a plea deal.

Trump is facing a variety of charges for alleged election interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election. President Biden won the battleground state by a narrow margin.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis brought a 98-page indictment against Trump and 18 other defendants in a broad racketeering case.

So far, four of those defendants have taken plea deals, including former Trump lawyers Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis.

A source familiar with the defense for Trump told Fox News, “There will NEVER be talks on any plea deal with President Trump. NEVER!”

On the other side, there is no indication that Willis is interested in even discussing a deal with the former president.

But not all the defendants are as hesitant as Trump. One attorney told Fox News the DA’s office reached out a while ago to begin talks of a possible plea deal for his client but said he is still waiting for details.

Attorney William Cromwell said he and his client, Cathy Latham, are “interested in hearing something reasonable” when it comes to a plea deal.

Cromwell described his client as a “good person with no criminal history” and said Latham is in “disbelief” over the charges. Latham is facing 11 charges, ranging from impersonating a public officer to conspiracy to commit election fraud.

Prosecutors say Latham was involved in the Coffee County events after the 2020 election. She’s accused of letting unauthorized people inside the county elections office where they had access to voting machines.

She is also accused of being one of Georgia’s fake electors, which prosecutors say was part of a broader nationwide scheme to overturn election results in a number of states in an effort to re-elect Trump.

Latham filed to remove her case to federal court, but Judge Steve Jones denied the request. She is currently going through the appeals process.

Attorney Allyn Stockton Jr., representing former Trump ally Rudy Giuliani, tells Fox News that his client is not expecting a plea deal from the DA and that he is “preparing for trial.”

When asked how many defendants are currently in talks for a plea deal, the DA’s office declined to comment.

