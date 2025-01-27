Trump to reinstate service members discharged for refusing COVID vaccine and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

1. Trump to reinstate service members discharged for refusing COVID vaccine.

2. Colombian leader quickly caves after Trump threats, offers presidential plane for deportation flights.

3. WH reporters share the main difference between Biden and Trump’s leadership.

HONORING HIS WORD – JD Vance ‘fulfilling his promise’ to voters with first trip as vice president. Continue reading …

CRISIS CONTROL – Trump makes move to overhaul FEMA with signing of latest executive order. Continue reading …

ON THIN ‘ICE’ – Nearly 1,000 illegal aliens arrested in single day as admin warns numbers will rise. Continue reading …

FOLLOW THE SCIENCE? – New CIA chief releases Biden-era report agency kept hidden. Continue reading …

SHOWTIME – Trump’s most vulnerable nominees get back-to-back hearings. Continue reading …

ROADBLOCK – State lawmakers take next step to strip Biden’s name from expressway. Continue reading …

PUTTING ‘AMERICA FIRST’ – Trump admin pauses foreign aid to reevaluate how money is spent overseas. Continue reading …

WARMING UP – House Republicans assemble at Trump National Doral for annual lawmaker retreat. Continue reading …

NOT EVEN CLOSE – Liberal media spent over 46 minutes on Trump pardons, seconds on Biden family. Continue reading …

SIDELINED – MSNBC host corrects reporter’s illegal immigrant story on-air. Continue reading …

‘MY PRIMARY CONCERN…’ – JD Vance clashes with CBS anchor over unvetted refugees. Continue reading …

ROPE-A-DOPE – James Carville advises Dems to be patient with Trump. Continue reading …

LEE CARTER – What Americans want from Donald Trump in the next four years. Continue reading …

COREY DEANGELIS & ADAM GUILLETTE – Trump’s written a DEI government death sentence. Continue reading …

OUT OF THIS WORLD – Elon Musk’s latest move meant to connect millions of people like never before. Continue reading …

‘POP’ULAR DEMAND – Costco’s ‘classic’ food court shake-up wins over delighted customers. Continue reading …

DIGITAL’S NEWS QUIZ – Who designed first lady Melania Trump’s inauguration hat? Biden’s last-minute pardons go back how long? Take the quiz here …

‘NO SHAME’ – Airline passengers are cheating their way to free drinks with new hack. Continue reading …

NEW WORRIES – Can smart phone use cause hallucinations? See video …

KEVIN ROBERTS – FEMA is a microcosm of what’s wrong with the federal government. See video …

TODD BENSMAN – Congress has magical trifecta to make border security legislation permanent. See video …

