Trump to meet with security team after US carried out ‘Operation Midnight Hammer’ and more top headlines

TOP 3

1. Trump to meet with security team after US carried out ‘Operation Midnight Hammer’

2. Satellite image reveals aftermath of US strikes on Iran’s Fordow site

3. Trump hints at potential for ‘regime change’ in Iran with new slogan

MAJOR HEADLINES

SUNDAY ATTACK – Church security guard kills armed suspect who opened fire on congregation. Continue reading …

DETENTION DUEL – Judge makes major move in case of suspected MS-13 gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Continue reading …

CAMPUS CHAOS – Columbia anti-Israel figurehead Mahmoud Khalil back to protesting after release on bail. Continue reading …

OFF THE GRID – Americans are vulnerable to lone wolf threats and cyberattacks, former FBI agent says. Continue reading …

HIGH-STAKES SHOWDOWN – Missing witnesses and lingering questions plague prosecution as Diddy trial nears conclusion. Continue reading …

POLITICS

LEADING THE WAY – Trump to join NATO leaders in The Hague amid rising global tensions. Continue reading …

MESSAGING WAR – Republicans launch attack to stop Democrats from ‘pushing’ tax increases. Continue reading …

ROAD RAGE RESPONSE – Republican launches effort to make blocking highways a federal crime amid ICE mayhem. Continue reading …

WORLDWIDE WARNING – Americans urged to exercise caution amid escalating Middle East tensions. Continue reading …

MEDIA

‘RIGHT THING’ – Trump critics laud president’s decision to strike Iran nuclear sites. Continue reading …

‘FAKE NEWS’ – White House slams CNN report claiming Dems weren’t briefed on Iran strike. Continue reading …

TRUTH BOMB – Rubio fires back at CBS host over Iran strikes. Continue reading …

‘UNHINGED’ – Former Dem advisor blasts calls for Trump’s impeachment. Continue reading …

OPINION

GREGG JARRETT – Why Trump’s preemptive strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities was legal, likely saved lives. Continue reading …

RILEY GAINES – Title IX was meant to protect women, not erase us. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

BLOWOUT VICTORY – Thunder blow out Pacers in Game 7 to win NBA championship. Continue reading …

BUZZKILL – Mother tries to ban another woman from drinking at table, gets sobering response. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on beachside bars and coaster creations. Take the quiz here …

HEART AND SOLE – Mystery footwear from 2,000 years ago leaves archaeologists stunned. Continue reading …

‘LIKE A LIVING ORGANISM’ – Woman stunned by surprise inside loaf of bread. See video …

WATCH

MIKE PENCE – I couldn’t be more proud of Trump’s decisive leadership following Iran strikes. See video …

KAYLEIGH MCENANY – Every dictator in the world is on notice now. See video …

