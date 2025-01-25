Trump to declassify JFK files: Famed doctor who investigated assassination predicts what Americans could learn

A famed doctor who investigated the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy lifted the veil of President Donald Trump’s mandate to declassify the assassination files.

“The various conspiracy theories and other criticisms of the investigation continued and arose after our report and have been amplified by the fact that the entire report was never released by the investigation conducted by Congress,” forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden told Fox News Digital. “Expectations are that the 14,000 documents that will be released by President Trump may shed a light on the various mistakes or disinformation that have circulated since.”

Trump on Thursday signed an executive order aimed at declassifying government documents on the assassinations of Kennedy, his brother and presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, and civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr.

“A lot of people were waiting for this… for years, for decades,” Trump said in signing the release of the documents. “Everything will be revealed.”

Tragedy in Dallas: JFK assassination on Nov. 22, 1963

On Nov. 22, 1963, America lost a popular young president as he was riding in his presidential motorcade in Dallas and waving to adoring bystanders from his open-roofed vehicle.

The assassination sent shock waves that are still felt today.

Police arrested Lee Harvey Oswald less than an hour later. But Oswald was also killed on live TV just two days later as police were transferring him to a county jail.

Oswald’s killer, Jack Ruby, acted alone, the President’s Commission on the Assassination of President Kennedy, known as the Warren Commission, concluded. The commission ruled that Oswald also acted alone.

Multiple Shooter Theory

Dr. Baden was tapped to chair the forensic pathology autopsy panel on the Select Committee on Assassinations that was set up by Congress in 1977.

“Our panel concluded that Lee Harvey Oswald fired three shots from a rifle at the president. The first one struck a curb. The second one struck him in the upper back. And the third and continued through Governor John Connally,” Dr. Baden said. “The bullet was recovered in the emergency room at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Texas. The third bullet is the one that struck the president in the head and was recovered and part was broken up near the front seat of the car and on the floor.”

Dr. Baden said that skepticism arose, in part, due to the circumstances surrounding Dr. James Humes performing the autopsy despite not having experience.

“Nine chief medical examiners from around the country reviewed the autopsy report, which was poorly done,” Dr. Baden said. “The initial autopsy report was faulty because it was performed by Dr. Humes, who did not have any experience in doing homicide autopsies.”

During his work on the Select Committee on Assassinations, Dr. Baden, along with the nine chief medical examiners, determined — despite the faulty initial autopsy — that Oswald was the lone shooter.

“We agreed in our investigation that there were many flaws in his autopsy, mainly that he did not recognize that there was a gunshot wound in the back that had exited through the neck. And that was the bullet that struck Governor Connally,” he said. “And this led to immediate conspiracy theories that there had to be at least two shooters, one shooting from the back and one shooting from the front because there were two holes.”

“And our investigation, looking at all the available information, which we thought was sufficient, was that he was shot at twice,” Dr. Baden said. “I don’t think there’ll be anything in those 14,000 documents that would be contrary to that, although we don’t know what will be found.”

The U.S. Government

Dr. Baden said that the delay in the release of the documents may be a “risk to confidential informants” and also may be an “embarrassment” to the intelligence community.

“The various governmental agencies, like the FBI or CIA, were concerned that the release of these documents may jeopardize national security. Even though the death occurred 61 years ago, they believe it may be a risk to confidential information,” he said. “There’s also a concern that the main reason these haven’t been released is because of embarrassment it could bring to the U.S.”

The Mafia

Theories swirled that Oswald was hired by the mafia to kill the president, Dr. Baden said.

“There was a feeling that he [Kennedy] would be lenient to the organized crime in the mafia because they helped him win over Illinois, which was a critical state in the election,” he said. “But when John Kennedy initiated a very effective investigation into organized crime, there is a feeling that there was motive to hurt the president.”

Questions on Oswald’s Motivation to Kill

Dr. Baden said that he is confident that the conclusions the Select Committee on Assassinations made in 1977 still ring true. The committee concluded that it “really was” Oswald and that Kennedy was shot twice, both from behind.

“I don’t think that there will be anything found that would be contrary to our subcommittee’s finding about the cause of the president’s death and how he was shot. But there may be material that would support our diagnosis,” he said.

“But the other and maybe overriding concern is who put Oswald up to it,” said Dr. Baden. “There’s a feeling on whether the CIA or other governmental agencies or the mafia or another country like Cuba or Russia was involved, and that could contain embarrassing information about what people were doing that led up to the murder of the president or in the cover-up.”

“This could all be clarified by looking at the 14,000 documents and seeing if there is any additional information that shows that anybody else was involved or that somebody didn’t do their job correctly,” he said.