Trump to appear in court, doctor blames defund movement for long wait time after attack and more top headlines

FACING THE JUDGE – Trump to appear in federal court after being charged with crimes related to Jan 6. Continue reading …

‘ON OUR OWN’ – Doctor in random attack blames defund police push after long wait for help: ‘We did this to ourselves.’ Continue reading …

TLAIB CONTROVERSY – ‘Squad’ Democrat attends anti-Israel art show promoting destruction of Jewish state. Continue reading …

‘…READY FOR IT?’ – Taylor Swift gifts tour staff millions in bonuses including $100K for each truck driver. Continue reading …

‘OVERPAID AND UNDER WORKED’ – Hollywood is a bunch of ‘spoiled brat degenerates’ that need to get back to work despite AI concerns: GOP rep. Continue reading …

–

POLITICS

‘DARK MONEY’ – Biden blasted for ‘blatant hypocrisy’ as massive sums of secret campaign cash set off alarms. Continue reading

CANDIDATE CHOICE – Nearly half of Trump supporters still considering voting for different GOP candidate: poll. Continue reading …

BLOCKED AGAIN – Appeals court deals big blow to Biden admin’s effort to regulate gun accessory. Continue reading …

NOT ‘COMPLETELY FORTHRIGHT’ – Vivek Ramaswamy on 9/11: ‘I don’t believe the government has told us the truth.’ Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

MEDIA

‘THEY REALLY HATE WHAT IT STANDS FOR’ – Bay Area Christians fighting city for taking down cross. Continue reading …

TAKEN ABACK – CNN analyst’s comparison of Trump indictment to killing bin Laden stuns anchor. Continue reading …

SUNNY-SIDE DOWN – ‘View’ co-host bets audience member that Trump ‘will go to jail.’ Continue reading …

‘NO PREDICTED INVESTIGATION’ – MSNBC’s Chris Hayes peeved at AG Garland over timing of Trump indictment. Continue reading …

OPINION

JONATHAN TURLEY – Hunter Biden’s lottery email captures Biden corruption mindset. Continue reading …

LUCAS KUNCE – One senator must stop straining our military before it snaps. Continue reading …

DAVID ZIMMER – What if the George Floyd narrative is false? Continue reading …

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Biden’s henchmen aren’t defenders of democracy. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – This is where it gets interesting. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – If Joe Biden gets bad news, the next day there’s another Trump indictment. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – Nobody saw Biden’s, Garland’s and the DOJ’s endorsement of Trump for president coming. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

QUANTUM LEAP – How the U.S. can update systems for AI potential. Continue reading …

‘ALL JUST PRETTY CRAZY’ – Jake Paul makes prediction for his fight against Nate Diaz, reflects on boxing career. Continue reading …

BUNK BUDDIES – Paul Reubens, David Hasselhoff, Christopher Reeve and Robin Williams among many celebrity roommates before fame. Continue reading …

DECISION IS IN – Pittsburgh synagogue shooter sentenced to death, jury decides. Continue reading …

WATERLOGGED: Watch as cars plow through flooded streets after storm drenches Fort Collins, Colorado. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Vivek Ramaswamy: Each of these indictments reeks of politicization. See video …

WATCH: Russell Senate Office Building evacuated after active shooter concern. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood?Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

“Once again, Biden’s henchmen aren’t defenders of democracy. They’re offenders of democracy. The DOJ’s goal here is very clear: You get in our way, you threaten to root out D.C. corruption, and we’ll do whatever it takes to destroy you by using the full force of federal law enforcement against you, and if that requires twisting precedent or dispensing with real evidence of intent or applying rarely used interpretations of statutes, so be it, and we’ll bring that case before a liberal judge in a Democrat district and the fix will be in.”

– LAURA INGRAHAM

