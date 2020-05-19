Trump threatens to keep WHO funding freeze in place after White House probe on early coronavirus failures

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Trump threatens to keep WHO funding freeze in place after White House investigation on coronavirus failures

President Trump released a blistering letter late Monday to the head of the World Health Organization, stating that his administration conducted an investigation that confirmed the health body’s multiple failures in the early stages of the coronavirus outbreak, and warned that his current funding freeze will become permanent if the organization does not make “substantive” improvements within 30 days.

“It is clear the repeated missteps by you and your organization in responding to the pandemic have been extremely costly for the world,” he wrote in the letter to Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “The only way forward for the World Health Organization is if it can actually demonstrate independence from China.”

The White House has insisted that Beijing downplayed the virus’ threat in December, which led to the subsequent outbreak. China has denied the charge. Click here for more on our top story.

Other related developments:

– To get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox, sign up here.

– Trump reveals he’s taking hydroxychloroquine to prevent coronavirus symptoms

– Pelosi calls Trump ‘morbidly obese’

California opens up coronavirus funding for illegal immigrants, faces backlash

Undocumented immigrants in California are now allowed to apply for the state’s coronavirus relief program that will pay $500 per person and up to $1,000 per household, according to reports Monday.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Sacramento has freed up $75 million for the fund, which could help about 150,000 who may be facing severe hardships during the pandemic. An earlier report in the paper said the Center for American Liberty is suing the state, claiming that the money is “not a slush fund for the governor to spend as he sees fit.” It hopes to block the package.

Opponents of the measure insist that any taxpayer funds should be directed to U.S. citizens who are also struggling amid the pandemic. The LA Daily News reported that the state is home to about 2 million undocumented immigrants who are not eligible to receive any kind of federal stimulus. Click here for more.

Other related developments:

– First drive-thru food pantry opens up in San Francisco amid the coronavirus pandemic

– Defiant Whitmer slams anti-lockdown protests, questions political motives behind demonstrations

– Oregon’s coronavirus restrictions ruled ‘null and void’ after governor failed to get approval from legislature

‘Where is Christopher Wray?’ GOP lawmakers say FBI director ignoring them — and push ahead for key interviews

Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Mike Johnson, R-La., on Monday night said FBI Director Christopher Wray “has declined to respond” to their May 4 letter seeking information and interviews with key FBI officials after the bombshell revelations in the Michael Flynn case — prompting the lawmakers to take matters into their own hands.

“Because Director Wray has declined to respond to our request, we are forced to write to you directly,” Jordan and Johnson wrote in an extraordinary letter to FBI agent Joe Pientka, who participated in the January 2017 White House interview that led to Flynn’s prosecution.

Fox News previously determined that Pientka also was intimately involved in the probe of former Trump aide Carter Page, which the DOJ has since acknowledged was riddled with fundamental errors and premised on a discredited dossier that the bureau was told could be part of a Russian disinformation campaign. Click here for more.

Other related developments:

– Jonathan Turley slams media for avoiding Flynn unmasking revelations to fit a ‘narrative’

– Lawyer appointed by judge in Flynn case asks for oral arguments over DOJ’s motion to dismiss

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY’S MUST-READS

America Together: Send us your photos and we’ll tell your story as the nation battles coronavirus.

Democratic Socialists of America’s membership surges amid coronavirus, report says.

UFC boss Dana White rips ‘media people trying to sabotage the events’ in response to NY Times report.

Kentucky Wildcats fire cheerleading coaches after hazing, nudity probe.

NYC shootings skyrocket with dozens of victims in a week.

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS

Fed’s Powell to testify before Congress about tools used to support the economy.

Mark Cuban calls for Depression-era federal jobs program to revive US economy.

Amazon, J.C. Penney in talks: report.

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on “This Day in History.”

SOME PARTING WORDS

Laura Ingraham questions the criteria used by governors across the U.S. to determine essential businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you’re missing.

Fox News First is compiled by Fox News’ Bryan Robinson. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Stay safe, stay healthy, and remember: hard times are temporary. We will get through this coronavirus crisis together. See you in your inbox first thing Wednesday morning.