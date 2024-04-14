Trump supporters worried about President Biden’s ‘weak leadership’ following Iran’s attack on Israel

Prior to former President Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, many of his supporters sounded the alarm about the failures of President Biden’s administration following Iran’s attack on Israel.

Fox News reporters spoke to several people ahead of Trump’s rally who expressed grave concern over the attack on Israel.

“ISRAEL IS UNDER ATTACK! This should never have been allowed to happen — This would NEVER have happened if I were President!,” Donald Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

The supporters reiterated Trump’s message that strikes on Israel and Ukraine would never have happened if he was still president. They also emphasized the need for leadership, saying that Biden is weak on the world stage.

“I am worried about weak leadership, because normally people look to America, and they say, what is America going to do? And I worry that we’re feckless and waver, and do not show strong leadership on an international scale,” Sherry Royer told Fox News. “So I appreciate when Trump’s in office, when he makes a threat. Everybody believes that he will follow. And that is not the case now.”

“I think overall we just need leadership in our country. And we don’t have it. I mean, the United States is the laughingstock of the rest of the country, and we need strong leadership,” Angelic Schneider, another Trump supporter, said. “President Trump, whatever he says that he’s going to do, he follows through and he does. Our leaders were afraid of him. We had strong borders. We had strong security in our country. And we need to get back to that.”

Biden was asked Friday about how imminent an attack on Israel was from Tehran following an Israeli strike on Iran’s Damascus consulate in Syria.

“We are devoted to the defense of Israel,” he said. “We will support Israel. We will defend, help defend Israel and Iran will not succeed.”

When asked what his message to Tehran was, Biden simply said: “Don’t.” When he was asked to elaborate, he walked away.

“What do you mean? When Biden said ‘don’t,’ that didn’t work? How shocking. It’s just weak,” Trump supporter Barbara Gonzalez Rosati said.

Added Sandro Rosati: “This is proof that the world does not respect us. It doesn’t respect our country, doesn’t respect who’s in office, and shows us they do not respect Joe Biden. And if Donald J. Trump was the president today, this would never happen with Hamas, with Russia, with China. They will not step to us, not even half a step.”

