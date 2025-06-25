Trump stuns NATO with ‘extraordinary’ Iran peace victory and more top headlines

​

TOP 3

1. Trump stuns NATO with ‘extraordinary’ Iran peace victory

2. Hegseth says FBI is investigating leak of intel report on Iran strike

3. Cuomo concedes in NYC Democratic primary for mayor

MAJOR HEADLINES

OFF THE CLOCK – Teen DOGE staffer resigns amid department shakeup under Trump administration. Continue reading …

MEAN STREETS – Rodney King-era ‘rooftop Korean’ calls left-wing riots manufactured. Continue reading …

STAR WITNESS – Diddy’s freedom ‘rises and falls’ on Cassie Ventura testimony. Continue reading …

MANHUNT GOES COLD – Reward offered as search for ‘armed and dangerous’ dad takes grim turn. Continue reading …

FINAL BOW – ’60s heartthrob dead at 81, leaving behind legacy of music and public service. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

FOG OF WAR – Trump slams Israel and Iran over broken ceasefire, attacks media coverage. Continue reading …

GHOSTWRITER – Top Biden aide admits she directed autopen signatures without knowing who gave final OK. Continue reading …

JUSTICE ON TRIAL – Top DOJ official faces test in Senate over nomination to become federal judge. Continue reading …

FROM BLUE TO RED – Former Trump ambassador launches bid to flip key swing state Senate seat. Continue reading …

MEDIA

JUMPED THE GUN – Blinken blasts Trump for ‘pouring gasoline’ on Iran’s nuclear program after strikes. Continue reading …

TOP OF THE LIST – Sanders says what he would prioritize from ‘first day’ and beyond if he won White House. Continue reading …

EXIT STAGE LEFT – Ex-MSNBC star speculates what led to her firing from liberal network. Continue reading …

DIVINE PARDON – Chrisleys thank God for Trump pardon in emotional first interview since release. Continue reading …

OPINION

ASRA NOMANI – Iran’s ideological foot soldiers wage proxy war in America. Continue reading …

SEAN O’BRIEN – ‘Big, beautiful’ bill could give a free pass for Big Tech to kill jobs. Continue reading …

—

IN OTHER NEWS

STAR-STUDDED SOIRÉE – Amazon founder reportedly abandons wedding party location as activists claim ‘victory.’ Continue reading …

FOLLICLE FIX – New stem cell therapy shows ‘promising’ results for treating hair loss. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on beachside bars and coaster creations. Take the quiz here …

OVERHEAD OUTRAGE – Sneaky airline passenger’s carry-on hack sparks debate over flight etiquette. Continue reading …

FLYING HIGH – Daredevil athlete hopes to make her mark in the sky. See video …

WATCH

TOM HOMAN – For the U.S., the open border is the biggest national security issue. See video …

SEN. TED CRUZ – CNN immediately takes the side of America’s enemies. See video …

LISTEN

FOX WEATHER

