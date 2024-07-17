Trump shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks’ former guidance counselor says he was ‘not a menace to society’

We are learning more about President Trump’s would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks.

The former high school guidance counselor of the 20-year-old from Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 that Crooks was “not a menace to society” and “not an issue at all.”

Jim Knapp told the local TV station that Crooks never caused trouble in school or took advantage of any mental health resources.

“He was very respectful, he was very alert, he was very in tune, and it was just a general good conversation when I’d have it with him,” Knapp said.

Crooks graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022, a YouTube video of the ceremony shows.

Knapp retired from the school the same year. He first began working with Crooks when the student was a sophomore at the school. The two would only meet once or twice a year, Knapp said, because Crooks did not require any special attention.

“Thomas was a very quiet young man, intelligent,” Knapp said. “You know, he took AP courses, he took an honor class, he took college prep courses. He really went about his business.”

Knapp said the news of Crooks being behind the attempted assassination of Trump at a rally in Butler was “gut-wrenching.”

“I really do believe this young man just snapped,” Knapp said. “He really just snapped. And evil is in the world and evil took him over.”

Jason Kohler, a former classmate, described Crooks to Fox News as an “outcast” who was always alone and “bullied every day.”

Kohler told reporters that Crooks sat alone at lunchtime and was mocked for his clothing, which often included “hunting outfits.”

Crooks had just earned a degree in engineering from an area community college two months ago.

A search by Fox News Digital revealed that Crooks would have turned 21 years old this September. He had no reported criminal record or traffic citations.

Crooks was a registered Republican, according to voting records, but he only participated in the Nov. 8, 2022, state election, due to his age.

