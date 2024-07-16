Trump shooter connected to Pittsburgh-area community college, two universities

Thomas Matthew Crooks, who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday, had just earned a college degree in engineering from an area community college two months ago.

“We can confirm that Thomas Matthew Crooks graduated from the Community College of Allegheny County (CCAC) with an AS degree in Engineering Science in May 2024,” the college told Fox News.

“Like all Americans, we are shocked and saddened by the horrific turn of events that took place in Butler, Pa., on Saturday,” CCAC wrote in their statement. “We are grateful that former President Trump is safe and recovering, and we extend our condolences to the family of Corey Comperatore on their loss, and offer our thoughts and prayers to all others who have been impacted by this tragedy.”

“As the investigation into this weekend’s events continues, CCAC will fully cooperate with members of law enforcement,” the statement continued. “The college will provide information in keeping with college policies and law enforcement protocols and practices.”

After graduation, Crooks applied to the University of Pittsburgh and was accepted as a transfer student for this upcoming fall, college spokesperson Jared Stonesifer told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Instead, he planned to enroll at Robert Morris University, school spokesperson Brian Edwards confirmed to the outlet.

Crooks graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022.

Corey Comperatore, 50, died Saturday night while shielding his wife and family from gunfire after Crooks snuck onto a roof and started shooting at Trump as he spoke at the rally.

Trump was injured in the shooting, along with David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, who were attending the rally.

Fox News' Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.