Trump seen praying with South Carolina restaurant employee during campaign stop

Former President Donald Trump prayed with an emotional South Carolina restaurant worker during a campaign stop, a viral video showed.

Trump approached the counter at Zesto of West Columbia on Saturday and asked a female employee if she recommends the food as the worker records the ex-president with her cellphone camera.

“Yes sir,” the employee at the counter responds before asking, “Do you care if I pray for you?”

“Go ahead,” Trump says before the woman holds his hand and asks God to watch over him, the video shows.

2024 WATCH: TRUMP’S NH, SC STOPS KICK OFF NEW PHASE OF PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN

The video spread like wildfire on social media, racking up more than 2 million views by Sunday afternoon.

“This is the real @realDonaldTrump the media won’t show you!” deputy director of communications for Save America and Trump tweeted of the scene.

Trump was in Columbia, South Carolina, on Saturday to campaign for his 2024 presidential run, after he campaigned in New Hampshire earlier that day.

TRUMP JOINS BIDEN, OBAMA IN CONDEMNING ‘HORRIBLE’ BEATING OF TYRE NICHOLS: ‘NEVER SHOULD HAVE HAPPENED’

During his remarks in the state, Trump took issue with Hunter Biden’s business dealings, argued President Biden is taking the U.S. to the “brink of World War III,” and railed against critical race theory and transgender issues.

“We’re going to stop the left-wing radical racists and perverts who are trying to indoctrinate our youth and we’re going to get their Marxist hands off of our children,” he said.

TRUMP APPEARS TO TAKE AIM AT POTENTIAL 2024 GOP RIVALS, SAYS HE DOESN’T HAVE MUCH ‘COMPETITION’

Trump received the endorsements of top South Carolina Republicans Saturday, such as Gov. Henry McMaster and Sen. Lindsey Graham.

“There are no Trump policies without Donald Trump,” Graham said during the event.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“You can talk about his policies, but you cannot do what he did.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Zesto for comment but did not immediately receive a reply.