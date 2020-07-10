Trump says Seattle acted on CHOP only after warning about federal action

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Trump tells ‘Hannity’ that Seattle ended CHOP after being warned feds were about to go in

Seattle’s leadership cleaned up CHOP, the protest that occupied about six city blocks, only after being told federal forces were about to act, President Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Thursday night.

“We were going in, we were going in very soon,” Trump said. “We let them know that and all of a sudden, they didn’t want it. So they went in before we got there, but we were going in very shortly, very soon, and we would’ve taken the CHOP … back very easily, but they went in, and, frankly, the people just gave up. They were tired. They had it for a long period of time.

Trump has been a tough critic about the way Democrat leadership has responded to the protests that erupted in the wake of George Floyd’s death in police custody on May 25. The president has been clear that he wants Americans to know that he is the law-and-order choice in the 2020 election.

“We were all set to go into Seattle,” he said. “Frankly, I looked forward to it.” Click here for more on our top story

Trump seems on another crash course with Democrat governors over school reopenings

Govs. Jay Inslee of Washington and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, two Democrats, appear at odds with President Trump over his push to reopen schools for the next school year.

Both governors said Thursday that virus data – not presidential pressure – would determine their decisions, which they said remained the prerogative of the states, not the White House.

“Decisions about school and how to have it, onsite or otherwise, will remain with the state of Washington,” Inslee told reporters at a news conference, according to The Associated Press. “These are Washington students and Washington state has the legal authority to make decisions about their education.”

Trump has said, “Our country has got to get back, and it’s got to get back as soon as possible, and I don’t consider our country coming back if the schools are closed.” Click here for more.

Naya Rivera seen boarding boat in hours before disappearance: security footage

The Ventura County Sheriff’s office has released security footage featuring former “Glee” star Naya Rivera renting and boarding a pontoon boat at Lake Piru near Los Angeles on Wednesday in the hours before her disappearance.

About a minute into the footage, the actress, 33, can be seen parking her car and taking her 4-year-old son Josey to rent a pontoon boat. The two are then escorted to a boat before departing the dock.

A search for Rivera ended late Thursday with plans to resume Friday, KNBC-TV of Los Angeles reported. The search was already declared a recovery operation by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. Click here for more.

