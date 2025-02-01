Trump says he ordered airstrikes on ISIS leaders in Somalia

President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he ordered military airstrikes in Somalia, taking out a senior ISIS attack planner and other terrorists he recruited.

“These killers, who we found hiding in caves, threatened the United States and our Allies,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump said that the strikes destroyed the caves they were living in and did not “in any way” harm civilians.

“Our Military has targeted this ISIS attack planner for years, but Biden and his cronies wouldn’t act quickly enough to get the job done. I did!” Trump wrote.

The message to ISIS and all others who would attack Americans is that “WE WILL FIND YOU, AND WE WILL KILL YOU!”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.