Trump rips 'Radical Left Democrats' in Seattle, urges leaders to 'take back' city from domestic terrorists

Trump in war of words with Seattle mayor as he claims city has been taken over by domestic terrorists

President Trump tweeted late Wednesday that “domestic terrorists” have taken part of Seattle amid protests over George Floyd’s death and blamed the city’s “radical left Democrats” for contributing to the unrest.

“Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before,” Trump tweeted. “Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stooped (sic) IMMEDIATELY. MOVE FAST!”

“Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course. LAW & ORDER!” the president added in a follow-up tweet.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, a Democrat, took a swipe back at Trump, tweeting, “Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker. #BlackLivesMatter.”

Attorney General William Barr told Fox News that on May 29, the unrest was tense near the White House and “the Secret Service recommended the president go down to the bunker. We can’t have that in our country.”

On Tuesday night, hundreds of protesters stormed Seattle’s City Hall, demanding Durkan’s resignation, just days after seizing a six-block downtown zone that includes a shuttered police precinct. Demonstrators remained peaceful, without reports of violence or injuries, but activists are pushing Durkan to step down if she refuses to defund the city’s police department. Click here for more on our top story.

US coronavirus cases surpass 2M, spike in many areas while Europe’s decline, CDC says

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus passed the 2 million mark in the U.S. on Wednesday, with infection rates in many areas appearing to spike — despite declines in infections throughout Europe, according to a report.

The U.S. has seen a 36.5 percent increase in daily cases in recent days amid street protests and states’ reversals of shutdown policies, a striking difference compared to the top 10 other countries with the most COVID-19 infections to date, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) obtained by Yahoo News.

“Worse times are ahead,” said Joe Gerald, a public health researcher at the University of Arizona, who is helping to provide projections to the state’s health department, according to the Washington Post. “The preponderance of evidence indicates community transmission is increasing.” Click here for more.

Virginia crowd dismantles Confederate monument to cheers; falling statue injures protester

A crowd of protesters smashed, cut up, doused in paint, burned and sprayed graffiti over a Confederate monument outside a courthouse in Portsmouth, Va., on Wednesday night — and part of it tumbled down, reportedly seriously injuring one of the demonstrators.

Confederate statues and other monuments linked to controversial figures have drawn the ire of demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd, as the protesters consider them to be symbols of racism.

“It’s a symbol that represents an ideology of white supremacy,” Mark Whitaker, a former local lawmaker, told The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk. “It really speaks to the consciousness of a city and of a people that would allow such an image of hate to continue to stand all these years.” Click here for more.

Sean Hannity calls out Joe Biden over his vow to fight systemic racism, saying, “He has a track record that does not match his rhetoric.”

