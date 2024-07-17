Trump rally shooting victim Jim Copenhaver, 74, fighting for his life: ‘Tough guy’

PITTSBURGH – James “Jim” Copenhaver, one of the two victims who were critically wounded during the assassination attempt against former President Trump on Saturday, sustained “life-altering injuries,” his family said in a statement.

Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, is still hospitalized but in stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon after he was wounded by gunfire at Trump’s rally in Butler.

“The Copenhaver family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of support for James ‘Jim’ as he recovers from the injuries that he tragically sustained during President Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024,” his family said in a statement. “Jim would like to especially thank the first responders, medics, and hospital staff who have provided him with initial and continuing care. Additionally, Jim would like to express his thoughts and prayers for the other victims, their families, and President Trump. He prays for a safe and speedy recovery for them all.”

The family added that Copenhaver’s injuries were “life-altering.”

MARINE VET WALKED FROM TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT WITH GUNSHOT WOUNDS, FRIENDS SAY

Joseph Feldman, a spokesperson for the Copenhaver family and attorney for the Law Offices of Max C. Feldman, told Fox News Digital that Copenhaver remains in critical but stable condition and was able to speak on Tuesday.

“He’s a tough guy,” Feldman said.

“The Copenhaver family would like to thank you for your continued thoughts, prayers, and support as Jim and his family recover from this horrible, senseless, and unnecessary act of violence,” they wrote.

TRUMP CALLS WIDOW OF FIREFIGHTER WHO DIED PROTECTING HIS FAMILY: ‘HE WAS VERY KIND’

Pennsylvania State Police identified the other victim wounded at the rally as 57-year-old David Dutch of New Kensington, Pennsylvania. Dutch was also in stable condition as of Tuesday. His friends told Fox News Digital that he sustained two gunshot wounds at the rally.

State police also identified 50-year-old Corey Comperatore, a volunteer firefighter from Buffalo Township, as the victim who died Saturday after he was shot while protecting his wife and daughters from gunfire.

TRUMP SHOOTER CONNECTED TO PITTSBURGH-AREA COMMUNITY COLLEGE, TWO UNIVERSITIES

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Federal authorities are still working to determine the motive behind shooter Thomas Crooks’ assassination attempt on Trump.

Federal authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to send tips to FBI.gov/butler or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.