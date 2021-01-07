Trump promises ‘orderly transition’ after Congress certifies Biden win

President Trump promised an “orderly transition” to a Joe Biden presidency early Thursday after Congress certified Biden’s election victory in an overnight vote shortly before 4 a.m.

“Even though I totally disgree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump said in a statement.

“I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted,” the president continued. “While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make American Great Again.”

Trump’s statement coincided with Vice President Mike Pence’s announcement from the Capitol that the Electoral College vote from Dec. 14 — which followed the popular vote of Nov. 3 — had been certified in favor of President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The early-morning certification followed a volatile Wednesday in Washington in which pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol, forcing a lockdown and leading to the deaths of four people — including a California woman who was struck by a police officer’s bullet.

The rioting at the Capitol had lawmakers from both major parties placing blame in the direction of Trump, accusing the president of using fiery rhetoric to further inflame supporters who were already upset about Trump's loss at the polls. Prior to the rioting, Trump spoke to a huge crowd of supporters not far from the White House, lashing out at "weak Republicans," and accusing some in the party of not fighting hard enough to help him win a second term.

Capitol fatality ID’d as Air Force vet from California; 3 more deaths reported

A woman who was fatally shot inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday was later identified as Ashli Babbitt, a 14-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force who lived in San Diego, according to reports.

Babbitt was a strong supporter of President Trump, her husband told FOX 5 of Washington.

Early reports said the woman was shot in the chest and transported from the building just before 3 p.m., the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department told Fox News. The police department later confirmed that a police officer had fired the shot while trying to control the crowd inside the Capitol.

Three other people died of medical-related issues, officials said.

Twitter, Facebook lock Trump accounts for violating policies, warn of ‘permanent suspension’

Twitter and Facebook locked President Trump’s accounts for the first time Wednesday night, with both platforms saying he violated their policies, and Twitter going a step further to warn him that more violations of their rules would result in a “permanent suspension.”

Twitter’s move came after the social media giant removed a video the president tweeted, in which he told protesters who had stormed the Capitol to “go home,” while maintaining that the 2020 election had been “stolen.”

The violent protests erupted on Capitol Hill during a joint session of Congress to certify the results of the presidential election.

“In regard to the ongoing situation in Washington, D.C., we are working proactively to protect the health of the public conversation occurring on the service and will take action on any content that violates the Twitter Rules,” Twitter said in a statement. “Threats of and calls to violence are against the Twitter Rules, and we are enforcing our policies accordingly.”

“This means that the account of @RealDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these tweets,” Twitter posted. “If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked.”

Facebook, too, removed the president's video message, and locked his account for 24 hours, preventing him from posting to his Facebook page.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., offered his reaction to Wednesday’s rioting that stopped the Electoral College certiciation on Capitol Hill durng an appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“I think it’s one of the saddest days in our modest history, probably in our history,” Rubio told host Tucker Carlson. “I think they’re high-fiving in Beijing. The Chinese look at this and it bolsters their claim we’re falling apart. They’re the country of the future. I think it’s inexcusable – I think it’s 100% inexcusable. I don’t care what the motivation was.”

