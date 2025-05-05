Trump plots Alcatraz comeback and more top headlines

​

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

TOP 3

1. Trump orders massive rebuild of Alcatraz to house America’s most ruthless.

2. Elon Musk asked if he has any regrets — points to the real threat facing America.

3. Father who lost son warns of crisis terrorizing families across America.

MAJOR HEADLINES

SOUR APPLE – Trump-hating AG fights fraud allegations with taxpayer-funded counterclaim. Watch video …

SERIAL KILLER FEARS – Mysterious deaths put small towns on edge as retired FBI agent shares most likely culprit. Continue reading …

TICKET TO TERROR – American tourist reportedly impaled on Rome’s Colosseum fence as dozens looked on. Continue reading …

OUT OF LUCK – Powerball winner winds up behind bars after scoring massive jackpot. Continue reading …

CAT FIGHT – Archaeologists discover proof of grisly gladiator-lion clash in unexpected tourist destination. Continue reading …

—

POLITICS

‘AUTHORITY TO REGULATE’ – DOJ sues major city and state for interfering in immigration enforcement. Continue reading …

FLIGHT OR FIGHT – Trump says Mexican president is afraid of cartels after she rejected his offer. Continue reading …

‘WHEELS ARE COMING OFF’ – GOP rep urges lawmakers to ‘right-size’ bloated bureaucracy, national debt. Continue reading …

TRADING JABS – Crockett says Trump is ‘terrified’ of ‘bold Black women’ after president’s ‘low IQ’ comment. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

WRITING ON THE WALL – NPR CEO claps back at notion outlet is biased after Trump slashes taxpayer funds. Continue reading …

‘OUGHT TO CARE’ – ’60 Minutes’ segment calls Trump a threat to the rule of law amid costly lawsuit. Continue reading …

FULL-COURT PRESS – Stephen A. Smith blasts Dems, leaves door open to running for president. Continue reading …

‘I WON YOUNG PEOPLE’ – Trump says he has a ‘warm spot’ in his heart for TikTok. Continue reading …

OPINION

GOVERNOR PERRY – President Trump’s Alaska pipeline could fuel America’s energy needs and his legacy. Continue reading …

SHELDON JACOBSON, PH.D – Trump should look to college sports as his winning model for DEI. Continue reading …

—

IN OTHER NEWS

LOOKING AHEAD – Trump’s week to include meeting with Canadian leader, ongoing tariff talks. Continue reading …

THE PICK IS IN – Trump to announce NFL Draft is coming to DC. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on great golfers, mushroom meccas and legendary ladies. Take the quiz here …

‘PROFILE IN COURAGE’ – Pence honored by Kennedy family in receiving the JFK ‘Profile in Courage Award’. Continue reading …

DOCTOR’S WARNING – What to know about invasive Group A strep. See video …

WATCH

MEHEK COOKE – Trump’s judicial nominations are his first line of defense. See video …

BRIAN HOOK – The single biggest driver of instability in the Middle East is the Iranian regime. See video …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn







SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.