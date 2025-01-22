Trump orders all DEI government offices to close up shop by end of day and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here’s what you need to know to start your day …

1. Trump orders all DEI offices to close.

2. Donald Trump isn’t playing around.

3. Cabinet nominees face confirmation hearings.

UNDER SURVEILLANCE – Trump’s pick to temporarily lead FBI sends day of reckoning warning to every single agent. Continue reading …

MISSING PIECE – One security contingency was notably absent at Trump’s inauguration. Continue reading …

ALL HANDS ON DECK – Coast Guard taking immediate action to support executive orders signed by Trump. Continue reading …

‘GRIEVANCE OLYMPICS’ – AOC tries to spin narrative on anti-trans bill but only infuriates her own party.Continue reading …

‘STARGATE’ – Tech titans praise President Trump on launch of ‘largest AI infrastructure project in history.’ Continue reading …

SWIFT START – New Secretary of State Rubio pauses refugee operations. Continue reading …

‘SHOULDN’T BE HARD’ – GOP leader frustrated by Dem blocking confirmation vote for bipartisan Trump nominee. Continue reading …

RISING STAR – Democrat eyeing elected office has social media littered with vulgar posts. Continue reading …

TALIBAN FEARS – Trump order puts thousands of Afghan allies waiting for US resettlement in limbo. Continue reading …

‘DISGRACEFUL’ – ‘The View’ co-host slams Biden pardoning family members minutes before Trump is sworn in. Continue reading …

NO FORGIVENESS – Navy veteran blasts CNN reporter after defamation trial victory. Continue reading …

MEDIA MALICE? – MSNBC set for high-stakes defamation trial. Continue reading …

MIC CHECK – Kamala Harris mocked online for another ‘word salad.’Continue reading …

KENT WALKER – How Team Trump can make AI stand for American Innovation. Continue reading …

DAVE RAMSEY – Don’t wait on the Trump White House to fix your house. Do 5 things millionaires do. Continue reading …

PARTY ON – President Trump and Melania Trump celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary.Continue reading …

REBUILDING – Patriots bring in familiar face yet again as new OC. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on groundbreaking gadgets, Southern staples and more. Take the quiz here …

HEADED TO COOPERSTOWN – Newest Baseball Hall of Fame class revealed. Continue reading …

RED DYE, BE GONE – Easy-to-make sweets that are good for you, too. See video …

RICK PERRY – Trump eliminating LNG pause to have ‘quickest effect’ on energy industry. See video …

LIZ MURRILL – Trump’s birthright citizenship executive order faces legal challenges. See video …



