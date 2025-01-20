Trump names Brian Driscoll to serve as acting FBI director after sudden Abbate retirement

President Trump named Brian Driscoll to serve as acting director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Monday, marking one of his first moves on Inauguration Day.

Just days ago, Driscoll was tapped to lead the FBI’s Newark field office.

According to the FBI website, Driscoll became a special agent in 2007. He has experience working from the agency’s New York field office and also worked on the FBI’s SWAT team.

The announcement came shortly after FBI acting director Paul Abbate retired on Monday, reportedly just minutes before Trump took office.

This is a breaking news story. Check back with us for updates.

Fox News’ David Spunt and Fox News Digital’s Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.