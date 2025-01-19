Trump inauguration on alert for lone wolf attacks: how to spot a bad actor

As elected officials and curious spectators swarm to the nation’s capital ahead of President-elect Trump’s swearing-in ceremony, which now will occur indoors because of severely cold temperatures, law enforcement remains on alert for long wolf attacks.

“Lone wolf actors are always extremely significant to law enforcement personnel who are trying to safeguard the people that are attending these events,” Sergeant Matthew Fagiana, a retired patrol commander with over 25 years of experience with law enforcement, told Fox News Digital. “One of the reasons that they’re always a concern is they can be very unpredictable, and they are driven by extremist ideologies.”

The threat of potential lone wolf actors was heightened after a machete-wielding suspect attempted to get through a magnetometer and X-ray security screen as Trump was paying respect to former President Carter. The 44-year-old suspect was granted a conditional pre-trial release after a hearing just days prior to Trump’s inauguration.

“Federal partners that are tasked with intelligence gathering, the folks that are tasked with protecting the dignitaries that are present on Monday, are going to know where this individual is,” Fagiana said. “It’s not like he’s out of sight, out of mind. And that goes to the same for anybody that has made a credible threat. They’re going to make sure that they know where that person is.”

Fagiana noted that along with Secret Service personnel, there would be a slew of additional law enforcement, including the Washington D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department as well as state troopers from surrounding states.

He also shed light on what law enforcement are looking for in potential lone actors that may raise warning flags.

1. Unusual Body Language:

Body language is key, Fagiana said.

“Are they nervous? Are they fidgeting or maybe loitering in a certain restricted area for too long?” he said. “Pacing is another sign, it’s one of those involuntary actions that somebody that is nervous will do.”

2. Involuntary Reactions:

Law enforcement are trained to spot peculiar reactions that may lead to uncovering a suspicious individual, Fagiana said.

“If somebody is sweating profusely, and it’s January, and it’s going to be very cold,” he said. “Again, that’s one of those involuntary reactions of the body that can happen when someone’s extremely nervous.”

“They’re watching for all sorts of things with body language,” he said.

3. Noting Abnormal Clothing:

“Also noting whether the clothing matches the time of year.” he said. “For example, in the summer, if we’re protecting a 4th of July parade, and somebody shows up in heavy material and a lot of heavy coats, that person is definitely worth watching.”

Fagiana noted that some events moving inside, such as Trump’s swearing-in ceremony being moved indoors due to record-lows, will assist authorities. Former President Reagan’s second inauguration in 1985 was the first time a president took the oath in the Capitol’s Rotunda.

“Since some of those events have been moved inside, it will assist officials with protection, because it’s a controlled environment,” he said.

“I’d keep a special eye on the inaugural parade,” he said. “There’s going to be thousands of eyes on those events.”

Tips to Assist Law Enforcement:

Practice Situational Awareness:

Fagiana said that the public’s help in flagging unusual behavior to police is critical, highlighting the need for situational awareness.

“The reality is, no matter where you are in the world today you have to have good situational awareness,” he said. “Unfortunately, and we’ve learned through a lot of events in the last few decades, that the unexpected could happen anywhere at any time and in any city.”

“People need to put their phones away and look around and see what’s going on,” he said. “Know who’s around you, because having situational awareness is key for the public, because if they notice some of these, things they can talk with an officer who can investigate the matter, if needed.”

He recommended to “trust your gut,” and if said that something seems unusual, to share your concern with a nearby officer.

“I think all law enforcement will appreciate that,” he said. “I think that applies anywhere. Not just the inauguration on Monday, but it’s a good habit to get into for our daily lives as well as any time we’re in public.”

How the public can help:

The U.S. Capitol Police Department shared a list of prohibited items on Capitol grounds for Jan. 20. The list of 50 items covered items from bicycles, umbrellas and liquids. Read the whole list here.

“We understand that normal people are going to inadvertently bring something maybe that they’re not supposed to. Somebody may bring an umbrella, just because it’s routine or somebody may bring a bag that’s not clear,” he said ‘That’s why there is a buffer zone, and police will stop you from going through [to the main event].”

“That gives law enforcement time to stop that item from entering,” he said. “We just don’t want those types of items to be close to the protected area.”