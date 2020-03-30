Trump estimates US coronavirus peak death rate, extends social-distancing guidelines: 'I want our life back'

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Trump says coronavirus ‘peak in death rate’ likely in two weeks, extends social-distancing guidelines through April 30

President Trump on Sunday declared that “the peak in death rate” in the coronavirus pandemic “is likely to hit in two weeks,” and said the federal government will be extending its social-distancing guidelines through April 30 as he attempted to brace nation for the possibility than 100,000 to 200,000 in the U.S. could die from the deadly virus.

“The modeling estimates that the peak in death rate is likely to hit in two weeks,” he said at the White House Rose Garden. “I will say it again. The peak, the highest point of death rates, remember this, is likely to hit in two weeks… Therefore, we will be extending our guidelines to April 30, to slow the spread,” the president said in the White House Rose Garden.

In response to a question at the briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, reiterated his estimate from earlier in the day that it remained possible that 100,000 to 200,000 people could die in the United States. “What we’re trying to do is not let that happen,” he said, calling the extension of social-distancing guidelines “a wise and prudent decision.” Over 2,300 people with the virus already have died in the U.S.

TUNE IN: Don’t miss President Trump’s interview on “Fox & Friends” at 8 a.m. ET today!

The president’s White House coronavirus news briefing on Sunday was often contentious and involved testy standoffs with multiple reporters. Saying his earlier hope that the country could reopen by Easter was “just an aspiration.” Amid grim news, he tried to be optimistic, saying, “We can expect that by June 1, we will be well on our way to recovery” and that “a lot of great things will be happening.” Click here for more on our top story.

Other related developments:

– To get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox, sign up here.

– Mnuchin lays out when Americans can expect their rescue package checks

– FDA OKs emergency authorization of drugs touted by Trump to fight coronavirus

– Stock futures trade lower as coronavirus social distancing guidelines extended to April 30

Up to 10 percent of recovered coronavirus patients test positive again, report says

As many as 10 percent of recovered coronavirus patients in China tested positive again after being discharged from the hospital, according to a report.

Doctors on the front lines of the outbreak in Wuhan, China — where the virus emerged — reported that between 3 and 10 percent of cured patients became reinfected with the illness, though it’s unclear whether they were contagious the second time, the South China Morning Post reported.

Tongji Hospital, which identified the first COVID-19 case, confirmed that five of 145 patients — a little over 3 percent — tested positive again in nucleic acid tests, according to state broadcaster CCTV. – Reported in The New York Post. Click here for more.

Other related developments:

– Italian man, 33, recounts contracting coronavirus despite being otherwise healthy

– NYC pier prepares for USNS Comfort’s arrival in coronavirus fight

– TSA lists airports where 61 screeners tested positive for coronavirus

‘iHeart Living Room Concert’ offers unique glimpse into stars’ homes, lives during self-isolation

Elton John and some of his most famous friends are stuck at home, just like the rest of America during the coronavirus pandemic – which allowed the “FOX Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America” to provide some entertainment and raise money for first responders on Sunday night, while offering a unique glimpse into the lives of celebrities.

“Here we are, all together at home. You’ve got your family and loved ones and I’m keeping mine close, too. We’re taking care of each other, looking out for each other, doing what we can during this crisis,” John said to kick off the program. “There’s a lot of grief out there, uncertainty and fear. But let me tell you what’s going to keep us together. All the goodness that’s happening in the world.”

Alicia Keys, who sat at a purple piano in her home, without makeup and with a hole visible on the shoulder of her casual T-shirt, kicked off the performances with a message encouraging Americans to “remember how resilient we are,” dedicating a soulful rendition of “Rise Up” to first responders and medical professionals keeping the nation safe.

FOX ditched commercials for the concert, instead using breaks to encourage viewers to help Feeding America and First Responders Children’s Foundation, two of the many charitable organizations helping victims and first responders during the pandemic. The unprecedented event featured the biggest names in music performing from their homes, as they practiced social distancing and used phones to record their acts. Click here for more.

Other coronavirus developments:

– John Prine, 73, hospitalized in critical condition with coronavirus symptoms

– Animal shelters pull out the stops to find pets homes during outbreak

– Coronavirus: Everything you need to know

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY’S MUST-READS

Texas Gov. Abbott expands mandatory coronavirus quarantines to include travelers from La., other hard-hit areas.

Dad bans son from house after he went on spring break trip amid pandemic.

ICYMI: Trump tells Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘they must pay’ for security amid reported move to US.

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS

California prepares for coronavirus surge in week ahead.

Toyota halts production in European plants.

Hawaii tourism grinds to halt as virus restrictions tighten.

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on “This Day in History.”



SOME PARTING WORDS

The Rev. Franklin Graham explains how Samaritan’s Purse is helping Italy, New York City fight coronavirus pandemic

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you’re missing.



Fox News First is compiled by Fox News’ Bryan Robinson. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Stay safe and help one another — we will get through this coronavirus pandemic together. We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday morning.