Trump discharged from hospital, tweets 'Don't be afraid of Covid'

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Trump says not to fear Covid, vows return to campaign trail after Walter Reed hospital release

President Trump was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Monday, walking out of the hospital and returning to the White House.

Dressed in a navy suit and tie and wearing a face mask, Trump walked out of Walter Reed on his own. Upon walking out the doors of the hospital, he made a low fist pump and gave a thumbs up to the press as he got into a black SUV to head to Marine One.

The president teased his return to the White House Monday afternoon, saying he is “feeling really good!”

“Don’t be afraid of Covid,” the president tweeted. “Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge.”

He added: “I feel better than I did 20 years ago!”

Trump appeared to have his reelection campaign at the forefront of his thoughts shortly before departing the hospital, promising his followers he will be back on the stump soon and blasting polls that show him trailing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

In other developments:

– Alex Berenson praises Trump’s ‘Don’t be afraid of Covid’ tweet

– Trump administration to block FDA guidelines that could delay coronavirus vaccine: report

– President Trump sends out video tweet after being discharged from Walter Reed

– CNN blasts Trump’s departure from Walter Reed: ‘This is the virus coming back to the White House’

– Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin calls to ‘defund’ Walter Reed after Trump announces White House return

– Ingraham: Mainstream media show they’re ‘unhappy people’ with coverage of Trump illness

NBC town hall panned as ‘Biden infomercial’ as critics blast seemingly ‘undecided voters’

NBC’s outdoor, televised town hall with Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden in the swing state of Florida and hosted by moderator Lester Holt was roundly panned by critics as an “infomercial” for the former vice president, lacking tough questions that challenged the candidate on his 47-year record.

Critics pounced on the not-so-stimulating exchange between Biden and voters, with Politico reporter Marc Caputo saying, “NBC’s town hall with Joe Biden & ‘undecided voters’ in Miami didn’t seem to have undecided voters. Nor was it much of a Miami town hall, which would have way more yelling & pointed questions. It was a TV show that doubled as a Biden infomercial. Can’t blame him for doing it.”

“The townhall questions for Biden are pretty underwhelming thus far,” McClatchy political correspondent David Catanese tweeted.

“I just watched that entire, hour-long NBC News townhall with Joe Biden. No questions about whether he will pack the court, nuke the filibuster, or add DC and Puerto Rico as states,” Daily Caller’s Greg Price said, later adding, “There were also no questions about China.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

– Biden suggests people were able to quarantine because ‘some Black woman was able to stack the grocery shelf’ in viral clip

– Joe Biden takes shot at Trump over wearing masks with Twitter meme

– White House physician says Trump ‘may not entirely be out of the woods yet’ in fight against coronavirus

– Trump plans to debate Biden Oct. 15, despite COVID-19 battle

– Biden: Trump bears responsibility for coronavirus diagnosis after downplaying guidelines

Texas police officer to face murder charges related to Jonathan Price shooting: reports

The Texas police officer allegedly involved in a shooting at a gas station on Saturday that resulted in the death of Jonathan Price was arrested and charged with murder, multiple reports said.

Shaun David Lucas, an officer at the Wolfe City Police Department, was responding that night to a domestic disturbance call about a possible fight in progress, read a statement from the Texas Rangers, obtained by local media.

The statement said Price, 31, who is Black, was reportedly involved “in the disturbance” and when Lucas tried to detain him, he “resisted in a non-threatening posture and began walking away.” Lucas deployed his Taser and fired his gun, striking Price, the statement alleged. Price, who was reportedly unarmed, died at a nearby hospital.

The statement said that a “preliminary investigation indicates that the actions of Officer Lucas were not objectionably reasonable.”

Price’s relatives described him as a model citizen and said he was trying to break up an argument between a man and a woman, Fox 4 News reported. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

– Texas cop on leave in shooting death of 31-year-old man

– Police officer killed in Myrtle Beach shooting that wounded another officer

