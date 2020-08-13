Trump calls out Harris, says 'nobody more insulting to Biden' during primaries

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Trump rips addition of Harris to Dem ticket: ‘Nobody more insulting to Biden’ during primaries

President Trump weighed in on Joe Biden’s running mate pick of Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., on Wednesday, saying there was “nobody more insulting to Biden than she was” during the Democratic primaries.

“She left angry, she left mad,” Trump said during an afternoon news conference.

Harris made her mark on the presidential race during a debate in Miami in June 2019, when she called out Biden for touting his past work with segregationist senators and his opposition to school busing.

As a woman of Indian and Jamaican heritage, Harris said she took Biden’s opposition personally: “There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools and she was bused to school every day. That little girl was me,” Harris said at the time.

Trump added that Harris also claimed she “believed the women” who have accused Biden of inappropriate touching and kissing over the years.

“I believe them, and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it,” Harris told reporters in April 2019. But Trump accused Harris of suddenly changing her tune.

“Now all of a sudden she’s running to be vice president,” the president said, adding he didn’t expect Biden to choose Harris.

“I was surprised he picked her because of the horrible way she talked about him, and frankly because of the way she dropped like a rock,” in the Democratic primaries, Trump continued. “Generally speaking, you don’t want to pick somebody that went down.”

Just before the president’s news conference, Biden and Harris appeared together for the first time since Biden announced Tuesday that the junior U.S. senator from California would be his running mate. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Other related developments:

– Pence tells ‘Hannity he ‘can’t wait’ to debate Kamala Harris.

– Richard Fowler: Biden-Harris will appeal to the emerging electorate, opening American Dream to all.

– Kamala Harris criticized by Rose McGowan for accepting past donations from Harvey Weinstein.

– Hannity claims Biden picked Harris as running mate because she’s ‘a favorite of the radical far-left.’

Portland protests ‘a tantrum’ by ‘entitled kids,’ neighborhood residents say

After weeks of unrest in the downtown area of Portland, Ore., the “main action” appears to have shifted toward neighborhoods just outside the downtown, prompting residents to post their concerns on various Internet forums, according to a report.

Residents are taking to online platforms such as Reddit to post their growing safety concerns as protests in the city approached their 80th consecutive night, OregonLive.com reported.

One poster who claimed to live in the Kenton neighborhood wrote, “Lots of people worked hard to make our little neighborhood pleasant and to help local businesses stay open. Now it’s trashed. This was not a BLM [Black Lives Matter] protest, this was a tantrum by a bunch of entitled kids.”

Reports indicate there was some blame directed at police officers for essentially “pushing” the protesters into the area on Saturday night.

“What I saw last night was violence. These people did not care about property,” Michael Morrill, a longtime resident in Kenton, told Portland’s KGW-TV. “Talk. Work your problems out, and vote. If you don’t like what’s happening vote them out, vote for change. That’s democracy.”

One resident who lives near the police union building told a reporter his family was concerned about the protests and was forced to close their windows at night to keep tear gas out. The reported shift away from downtown has brought demonstrators and police to normally quiet streets, residents say.

Detractors of the violent protests sparked by George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody on May 25 have warned that what first unfolds in the heart of major cities will eventually spill over into residential areas. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Other related developments:

– Former Las Vegas police Lt. Sutton calls not pressing charges against Portland rioters a ‘complete surrender’ by DA.

– Arrested Portland protesters won’t face charges under revised policy.

– Los Angeles memorial to unarmed Black people killed by police to come down this week.

– Salt Lake City PD suspends officer after K9 bites man who says he was complying with orders.

Florida student’s mother fatally shot during online Zoom class as teacher watched, police say

A 10-year-old Florida girl was beginning her first day of online school when her mother was shot to death by her ex-boyfriend inside their home, investigators said Tuesday.

A suspect identified as Donald Williams, 27, fatally shot Maribel Rosado Morales, 32, in front of her four children and their two cousins at her Indiantown home, Martin County Sheriff William Snyder told reporters at a news conference, which was recorded by WPEC-TV of West Palm Beach.

The shooting unfolded during an argument after Williams entered the home around 8 a.m. and confronted Rosado Morales about an online video, Snyder said. Williams shot her multiple times and fled the home, the sheriff said.

The girl’s teacher at Warfield Elementary School witnessed the incident via video while setting up the class Zoom call, Snyder said.

“The teacher’s online — I’ve never done a Zoom with children, so I’m picturing there’s other children on — and the teacher can see the children,” he said, adding that she “heard a commotion, heard profanity, realized it was some sort of domestic altercation.”

“The teacher said she mutes her button [so] nobody has to hear it, and then she sees the 10-year-old put her hands up to her ears,” Snyder said. The student’s end of the Zoom call cut out almost immediately after the child covered her ears, the sheriff said. A bullet had struck the computer.

Williams fled the scene before a SWAT team tracked him down and took him into custody. He later confessed to the shooting and will face a charge of first-degree murder, Snyder said. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Other related developments:

– Florida sheriff tells deputies no face coverings required at work: report.

– Ronald McDonald House in Chicago vandalized by looters.

– Chicago PD launches looting video site to ID offenders.

– Washington man charged with killing ex-wife while trying to pick up kids.

– Wisconsin police shooting suspect taken into custody in Indiana.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY’S MUST-READS

– Billionaire who predicted Trump’s 2016 victory says president will win a second term.

– China mystery seeds planted by Arkansas man ‘prepped for incineration.’

– AOC posts poem after told she’ll get 1 minute to speak at Dem convention.

– ABC’s George Stephanopoulos says Kamala Harris ‘comes from the middle of the road.’

– Chick-fil-A ‘secret’ menu item goes viral on TikTok

– Ohio State player gives three-letter response to Big Ten postponing football season

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS

– Chamber of Commerce has “serious concerns” about Trump’s payroll tax deferment.

– Big tech companies collaborate in bid to protect the election process.

– Local Florida officials provide more relief for tenants in imminent danger of eviction.

– Casino CEO sells home for record price.

– Dr. Pepper shortage during coronavirus creates buzz.

#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on “This Day in History.”

SOME PARTING WORDS

Tucker Carlson argued Wednesday that both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are using crime and the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement to get what they want.

“Both [Kamala Harris] and Joe Biden have seen BLM for what it is, a way to get elected and a convenient way for the Democratic Party and its donor class to evade scrutiny while they’re doing it,” Carlson said. “Both Biden and Harris have embraced the Democratic Party’s new pro-criminal agenda. They’re not even hiding that.”

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you’re missing.

Fox News First was compiled by Fox News’ David Aaro. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Stay safe, stay healthy, and try to stay positive — we’ll get through these hard times together as a nation. Enjoy your day and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday morning.