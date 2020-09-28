Trump calls New York Times report that he avoids paying taxes ‘made up'

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Trump calls New York Times report that he avoids paying taxes ‘totally made up’

President Trump lambasted a New York Times report that said he paid no federal income taxes for 10 of the past 15 years, calling the story “fake news” and arguing that he paid large federal and state taxes.

“Its fake news, it’s totally made up,” Trump said Sunday during a press briefing less than an hour after the story broke in the newspaper. “Everything was wrong, they are so bad.”

According to the New York Times report, Trump, who has fiercely guarded his tax filings and is the only president in modern times not to make them public, paid $750 in taxes to the federal government the year he was elected and $750 again his first year in office.

The disclosure, which the Times said comes from tax return data extending over two decades, comes at a pivotal moment ahead of the first presidential debate Tuesday and a divisive election.

Trump, whose net worth is claimed to be in the billions, denied that he paid such a small amount in taxes.

“I’ve paid a lot and I’ve paid a lot state income taxes too,” he said.

Even before being elected to the White House in 2016, Trump was heavily criticized for not releasing his tax filing. He has claimed multiple times that he is under a routine audit by the Internal Revenue Service and will release his filings once the audit is over. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

Former Trump campaign manager taken to hospital, threatened to hurt self: report

President Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale was taken to a Florida hospital on Sunday by police after a brief but tense stand-off in which he barricaded himself in his home with firearms and threatened to harm himself.

Ft. Lauderdale police said they were dispatched to Parscale’s house after his wife, Candice, called them saying she was worried her husband was suicidal and had firearms in the home, according to police.

“We went out and it was very short,” Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Karen Dietrich told the Sun-Sentinel. “We went and got him help.”

Dietrich added that Parscale did not threaten police and willingly went with law enforcement under Florida’s Baker Act – a law that allows police to detain a person who they believe is a threat to themselves or others. Parscale was taken to a local hospital.

“Politics aside, this fellow obviously suffers from emotional distress,” Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis told the Sun-Sentinel. “I’m glad he didn’t do any harm to himself or others. I commend our SWAT team for being able to negotiate a peaceful ending to this.”

Fort Lauderdale Police Sgt. DeAnna Greenlaw said in a statement that police were called to the home around 4 p.m.

“Officers made contact with the male, developed a rapport, and safely negotiated for him to exit the home,” Greenlaw said. “The male was detained without injury and transported to Broward Health Medical Center for a Baker Act.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

College football coach quits team, leaves ‘All Lives Matter to Our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ’ note

An Illinois State football coach abruptly quit the team Thursday, leaving a note on the door while exiting the facility.

Kurt Beathard, who was the Redbirds’ offensive coordinator, told The Pantagraph he let a note that said “All Lives Matter to Our Lord & Savior Jesus Christ” before he left. Officials told the newspaper Wednesday he was no longer a part of the team and declined to comment on why he abruptly left.

His departure apparently followed an incident involving a “Black Lives Matter” poster in the locker room. Sources told The Pantagraph that the poster was taken down from the Illinois State locker room in the school’s football building. Beathard denied any involvement in the locker room saying that someone put a sign on his door and that he took that down.

“That locker room crap is wrong. I took the sign down somebody put on my door. That’s it,” Beathard told the newspaper. “I didn’t take anything off that wasn’t put on my door. I wrote the message.”

Beathard’s departure came weeks after players had an issue with athletic director Larry Lyons using the phrase “All Redbird Lives Matter” in a video conference, according to the newspaper. Some student-athletes boycotted workouts because of it and a march supporting Black voices was held. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

Chris Wallace, the host of “Fox News Sunday” and moderator of the first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden, said that he hopes to remain as “invisible as possible” during their faceoff on Tuesday in Cleveland, Ohio.

“One of these two people is going to be the next president of the United States and my job is to be as invisible as possible,” he said. “But if I’ve done my job right, at the end of the night people will say, ‘that was a great debate, who was the moderator?'”

