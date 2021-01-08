Trump calls for healing, smooth transition after 'heinous attack' on Capitol

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here’s what you need to know as you start your day …

Trump calls for ‘healing and reconciliation,’ condemns Capitol breach as ‘heinous attack’

President Trump on Thursday condemned what he described as a “heinous attack” on the Capitol the preceding day and called for healing.

“Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem,” Trump said, adding that he had “immediately” deployed the National Guard to respond to the scene.

Trump tweeted out the video shortly after Twitter unlocked his account. The social media company, along with Facebook, suspended the president for his initial response to the riot.

“Emotions are high now, but tempers must be cooled and calm restored,” the president continued. “We must get on with the business of America. My campaign rigorously pursued every legal avenue to contest the election results. My only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote.”

“My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition,” Trump said, acknowledging that “a new administration” would be inaugurated Jan. 20. “This moment now calls for healing and reconciliation.” CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

In other developments:

– Hannity: Capitol rioting exposed ‘massive vulnerability’ in security — and America’s enemies took note

– Bongino: Capitol riot shows ‘50% of security and public safety is political’

– Dan Crenshaw blasts fellow Republicans for ‘lying’ to Trump supporters

– Haley tells GOP not to ‘shy away’ from Trump-era gains, but calls his recent conduct ‘deeply disappointing’

– DHS chief Wolf calls on Trump to condemn ‘unconscionable’ violence, says he will remain in post

– Capitol riot: Leo Terrell says blaming Trump for destruction is ‘Democratic Kool-Aid’

US Capitol Police officer dead following injuries suffered during Wednesday’s riot

A U.S. Capitol Police officer died Thursday night after suffering injuries during Wednesday’s rioting in Washington, police confirmed in a statement.

The officer was identified as Brian Sicknick, a member of the department’s First Responder’s Unit who joined the force in July 2008, the statement said.

Sicknick’s death will be investigated as a homicide, the Capitol Police said, with the probe handled by Capitol Police, Washington’s Metropolitan police and federal agencies.

Sicknick was on duty at the Capitol when he was injured “while physically engaging with protesters,” the statement said. The officer collapsed after the attack and was taken to a local hospital, where he died at 9:30 p.m. Thursday. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

– Capitol Police Chief Sund issues notice of resignation

– Senate sergeant-at-arms resigns amid backlash over response to Capitol rioting

– McConnell rips ‘shocking failures’ in Capitol security, Schumer vows firings

– Anderson Cooper: Pro-Trump Capitol rioters headed ‘to the Olive Garden’ after committing mayhem

Pence to oppose 25th Amendment powers to remove Trump from office

Vice President Mike Pence intends to oppose calls from both Democrats and Republicans in Congress to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove President Trump from office after the U.S. Capitol breach.

Fox News confirmed the information with sources inside the vice president’s office.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said they had placed a call to Pence, urging him to take steps to remove Trump, even though the president has less than two weeks remaining in the White House before President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated Jan. 20.

“We have not yet heard back from the vice president,” Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement Thursday. “The President’s dangerous and seditious acts necessitate his immediate removal from office.”

Lawmakers from both major parties have called for Trump to be removed from office, either through 25th Amendment powers or a second impeachment – though it is unlikely Congress would be able to get a second impeachment and trial done before Jan. 20. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

– Andrew McCarthy: Don’t use 25th Amendment to oust Trump — that would be unconstitutional

– What is the 25th Amendment and how does it work?

– Rep. Kinzinger explains call to invoke 25th Amendment, says other Republicans agree with him

– Biden quiet on 25th Amendment calls; tells Pence, Cabinet, Congress to ‘act as they see fit’

– Graham holds out prospect of invoking 25th Amendment if ‘something else happens’

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TODAY’S MUST-READS:

– Biden, Harris accused of ‘gaslighting’ for suggesting Capitol Hill rioters, ‘peaceful’ BLM double standard

– Texas lawyer who filmed Capitol riots fired from his job

– Trump attorney overseeing Pennsylvania lawsuit quits after ‘repugnant’ Capitol riots

– Those with mild coronavirus experience loss of taste, smell in 86% of cases: study

– Ashli Babbitt, woman killed in Capitol riots, described as patriot who ‘loved America with all her heart’

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

– Pfizer study suggests vaccine works against virus variant

– Rich New Yorkers’ second homes targeted in proposed ‘oligarch’ tax

– Newsom wants to give additional $600 stimulus to Californians

– Bitcoin slides more than 5% after topping $40,000 for first time

– Venture capital hits record high in U.S. in 2020 despite pandemic

– Marijuana stocks boom with new hopes for legalization as Democrats take power

– Facebook tried to stop employees from discussing Trump, Capitol violence: report

#The Flashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on “This Day in History.”

SOME PARTING WORDS

Tucker Carlson, on Thursday’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” explained to viewers how Wednesday’s Capitol Hill riot was now being used to curtail civil rights in America. “The Trump protest at the Capitol yesterday is already being used as a pretext for an unprecedented crackdown on our civil liberties,” Carlson said.

“Just in the last several hours we have heard from people in positions of power and authority demand that those who support Donald Trump should no longer be allowed to publish books, or use the internet or fly on airplanes,” he continued. “Driving cars? Staying in hotels? Holding jobs? Those all will be next, and we’re barely exaggerating – in fact, we’re predicting.”

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you’re missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.

Fox News First was compiled by Fox News’ Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a good weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.