Trump assassination attempt suspect’s former neighbor says family was ‘weird,’ kept a ‘horse in the house’

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Failed Trump assassination attempt suspect Ryan Routh has a lengthy arrest record in Guilford County, North Carolina, where he was once a resident of Greensboro.

Routh’s arrest record in Guilford County spans between the 1980s and 2010, and his charges range from writing multiple bad checks to felony firearm possession, possession of a stolen vehicle and multiple counts of possession of a weapon of mass destruction in 2002, specifically, a “binary explosive with a 10-in[ch] detonation cord and a blasting cap.”

A neighbor who said she had known Routh for about 18 years, before he moved to Hawaii and left his Greensboro home empty at least a year ago, described his family as “weird” to reporters outside her home next to Routh’s former North Carolina residence.

“He had a horse in the house. I mean, a whole live horse in the house. But I could see the guns and stuff and all. They were … oh, I mean, kind of weird. But they didn’t bother me. I didn’t bother them,” Kim Mungo said.

RYAN ROUTH, ARMED MAN ARRESTED AT TRUMP GOLF COURSE, POSTED PROLIFICALLY ABOUT TRUMP, POLITICS

“I told all my friends because they didn’t believe me,” Mungo added.

She told reporters that she confirmed a photo of Routh, who owned a business called United Roofing in Greensboro, to law enforcement on Sunday.

TRUMP BLAMES BIDEN-HARRIS ‘RHETORIC’ FOR LATEST ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT, SAYS HE WILL ‘SAVE THE COUNTRY’

“It’s just crazy to me. He was a good guy. He was sweet,” Mungo said, adding that “his daughter was like” her daughter, and she would drive Routh’s daughter to school “sometimes,” though the two no longer talk.

She said the family never expressed any strong political views.

LAW ENFORCEMENT SOURCES IDENTIFY RYAN WESLEY ROUTH AS SUSPECT IN TRUMP SHOOTING

DONALD TRUMP SAFE AFTER SHOTS FIRED OUTSIDE PALM BEACH GOLF CLUB

Other neighbors who spoke with Fox News Digital did not know Routh and were surprised that their neighbor was allegedly involved in a suspected assassination attempt.

Civil court records show Routh’s daughter lived with her father “full time” after Routh and his ex-wife divorced in 2003. Their son lived with Routh’s ex-wife full time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suspect’s ex-wife now lives with her more recent husband, according to a neighbor, who said they were neighborly and seemingly normal. The neighbor said he saw what appeared to be police activity at their home on Sunday evening after Ryan Routh was detained after the incident at Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach.

In 2009, Routh’s ex-wife expressed concerns about the suspect’s “financial situation” and agreed to terminate child support requirements.

Federal authorities charged Routh with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. More charges may come at a later date.

Routh’s public defender did not respond to Fox News Digital.