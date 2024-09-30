Trump assassination attempt suspect Ryan Routh pleads not guilty to more serious charges

Ryan Routh, the man accused of attempting to assassinate former President Trump, pleaded not guilty to new charges in federal court in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Monday.

Through his public defenders, the alleged would-be assassin pleaded not guilty to five counts, including the attempted assassination of a presidential candidate and assault on a federal officer.

Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart accepted the plea and noted that the defense requested a jury trial.

Reinhart had Routh and his public defenders stand at the lectern.

The defense team declined to have the indictment read in court and Routh replied, “Yes, your honor,” when Reinhart asked him if he understood the charges.

Routh was shackled and wore a tan prison jumpsuit. He seemed to motion with his handcuffed hands that he wanted something to write on, and appeared to notice the court sketch artist and nod at him.

These new charges are in addition to the federal gun charges he appeared in court for last Monday.

Routh had been previously charged federally with possessing a gun with a scratched-out number and with possessing a gun illegally as a felon. He was ordered by a federal judge last Monday to remain in custody.

Routh allegedly stalked Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property and the former president’s golf course in West Palm Beach for weeks and may have been planning a getaway to Mexico, a judge and federal prosecutors have revealed.

Routh allegedly waited about 12 hours outside Trump International Golf Club with a rifle while Trump was golfing on Sept. 15. A Secret Service agent saw Routh pointing a rifle through a fence and fired at him. Routh fled and was arrested that day.