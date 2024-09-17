Trump assassination attempt suspect had ‘delusions of grandeur’ while recruiting for Ukrainian cause: report

Ryan Wesley Routh, the alleged would-be assassin of former President Trump, had tried to enlist a force of foreign fighters to help Ukraine beat back Russia, but was rejected by the volunteer force on the ground, with those involved in the effort describing Routh as having “delusions of grandeur” and a “messiah complex,” according to reports.

Routh, 58, traveled to Ukraine in March 2023 to help the Ukrainian war effort but was quickly dismissed as a “wack job” and “off” by other foreign fighters serving Ukraine, sources within the volunteer effort told the New York Post.

“A crazy idiot, but no one’s really surprised,” said one American who spoke to the Post on condition of anonymity for fear of Russian doxxing. “There are people like that that show up and are desperate to help and be important. And he was just one of those – just on the crazier end of things.”

Evelyn Aschenbrenner, an American who served in Ukraine’s international legion, told USA Today in an interview that she also felt something was off about Routh.

“The vibe I got was a delusions of grandeur thing, like a religious zealot,” Aschenbrenner said.

When Aschenbrenner learned that Routh had been arrested Sunday after allegedly lying in wait for Trump in the brush at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., with an SKS-style rifle, she told the outlet in simple terms: “That tracks.”

Routh, who was charged Monday with federal weapons violations, told Financial Times last year that Ukraine’s international legion rejected him because he was “old” and lacked battlefield expertise. He told the outlet that it was suggested he help “recruit and coordinate” instead.

The volunteer force, however, has said Routh was not associated with it and have long disavowed Routh’s solo efforts to recruit foreign fighters, according to the reports.

Routh frustrated the force further when he went on his own to “recruit” former Afghan commandos to the Ukrainian cause, sources told the Post.

Aschenbrenner recalled to USA Today a text exchange between her and Routh, in which he sent her a list of “five to six thousand Afghan names” who could potentially take up arms for Ukraine.

“Who has vetted them? Do they even have passports? Do they have military experience?” Aschenbrenner recounted. “You have no authority to be talking to people about recruitment.”

Another foreign legion member told the Post that Routh had a “Messiah complex,” and his illegitimate efforts were ultimately hurting Ukraine.

“This is not going to be good for support for Ukraine, to what degree I can’t say,” the member said.