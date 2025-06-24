Trump announces historic Iran and Israel ceasefire agreement to end ’12 Day War’

​

President Donald Trump declared Israel and Iran have agreed to a ceasefire after missile exchanges, claiming the ’12-day war’ will end following a phased implementation over 24 hours.

“CONGRATULATIONS TO EVERYONE! It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a Complete and Total CEASEFIRE (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the War will be considered, ENDED!” Trump shared in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

“Officially, Iran will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 12th Hour, Israel will start the CEASEFIRE and, upon the 24th Hour, an Official END to THE 12 DAY WAR will be saluted by the World,” Trump added.

Trump praised both countries for their “Stamina, Courage, and Intelligence” to end what he called “THE 12 DAY WAR.”

“This is a War that could have gone on for years, and destroyed the entire Middle East, but it didn’t, and never will! God bless Israel, God bless Iran, God bless the Middle East, God bless the United States of America, and GOD BLESS THE WORLD!” he continued.

A senior Iranian official also confirmed the ceasefire deal, according to Reuters.

Qatar’s prime minister secured Iran’s agreement to a U.S.-proposed ceasefire with Israel after Iran’s strikes on a U.S. air base and Trump sought Qatar’s diplomatic help.

A diplomat briefed on the ceasefire talks shared more details on the deal with Fox News.

“President Trump spoke with Qatar’s Emir and informed him the U.S. got Israel to agree to a ceasefire with Iran,” the source shared. “The President asked Qatar to help persuade Iran to do the same, following that Vice President Vance coordinated with Qatar’s Prime Minister on the details.”

The source added that “this effort proved successful and, following discussions with the Qatari PM, the Iranians agreed.”

“The deal was coordinated at the highest level by the President and Vice President and the Qatari Emir and Prime Minister directly,” the source continued.

“Despite having been attacked just hours earlier, the Qataris set aside their grievances and prioritized regional security to get the deal done.”

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., spoke to reporters following the announcement, saying that it “looks like the ceasefire news is real.”

“If you’re saying that Israel could degrade Iran’s military, the United States could degrade Iran’s nuclear capability in 12 days, and not a single American life or us going to war, that sounds like a win for the country,” Moskowitz said.

House Intel Ranking Member Rep. Jim Himes, R-Ct., also spoke to reporters following the announcement, acknowledging that he learned of the deal on social media.

“I saw the tweet too, and like everything else, I’m sort of learning about things I should probably know about, via social media, which is uncomfortable,” Himes said.

“Look, given the risks involved in the gamble the president took, if there is, in fact, a ceasefire, that would be a good thing, right? I mean, you know, the Iranians could close the Straits of Hormuz. They there could be all sorts of instability in the region. So I’m always going to cheer a ceasefire,” Himes continued.

Rep. Marlin Stutzman, R-Ind., also shared his thoughts on the ceasefire between Israel and Iran and called it “huge.”

“It sends a message to the greater part of the world that, this president, he will negotiate with you. He wants to find a way to do this. But if, if you’re not going to negotiate, there’s going to be consequences,” Stutzman said.

The president’s announcement comes after Iran launched at least six missiles toward America’s Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday, retaliating for Trump’s attack on Tehran’s nuclear program this weekend.

Qatar’s foreign ministry condemned the strike in a statement, saying the missiles were destroyed and there were no casualties.

“I’d like to thank the Highly Respected Emir of Qatar for all that he has done in seeking Peace for the Region,” Trump wrote in an earlier Monday post.

“Regarding the attack today at the American Base in Qatar, I am pleased to report that, in addition to no Americans being killed or wounded, very importantly, there have also been no Qataris killed or wounded. Thank you for your attention to this matter!’

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano contributed to this report.

