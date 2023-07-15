True crime stories you missed this week: July 10-14, 2023

New York authorities on Friday named Rex Heuermann as the suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer.

Heuermann, 59, is accused of killing four women whose bodies were discovered along a suburban Long Island beach highway between 2010 and 2011. He is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder in connection with the murders of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello.

Heuermann is a married father of two and architect living on Long Island and working in Manhattan at his firm, RH Consultants & Associates.

Serial Boston rape suspect Matthew Nilo‘s attorney on Thursday said the government is “piling” sexual assault cases against his client in an attempt to solve them.

His comments came after a pre-trial conference in Suffolk County for Nilo in which his attorney suggested the suspect would be posting a $50,000 bail for seven sexual assault charges filed against him in June, which is on top of the $500,000 bail he posted last month for seven other sexual assault charges filed against him in May.

“They have not turned over any discovery from the new allegations, no police reports. I think they’re trying to solve some unresolved cases, and I think the government might be piling on just trying to claim that Mr. Nilo committed these crimes,” Nilo’s attorney, Joseph Cataldo, told reporters outside the court.

Ring doorbell camera video shows fugitive murder suspect Michael Charles Burham on a woman’s front porch hours after police in New York say he gunned down Kala Hodgkin in May — before allegedly torching her car in the driveway and leaving behind a small fire extinguisher.

Burham was subsequently charged with kidnapping a Pennsylvania couple and leading police on a days-long manhunt that ended in rural South Carolina — only to escape jail last week and vanish into the woods again on the border of Pennsylvania and New York.

A Kentucky man allegedly sold stolen human skulls and other body parts over Facebook to customers around the country and slept with a head in his bed, the FBI says.

Mount Washington, Kentucky, resident James Nott, using a profile under the name “William Burke,” was allegedly advertising human skulls for sale as recently as June, federal court filings revealed this week.

The FBI learned of Nott, 40, through its investigation into an illicit ring of human body parts traders linked to Harvard Medical School through its former morgue manager, Cedric Lodge, according to an affidavit filed in the Western District of Kentucky.

The woman who was dating a Colorado dentist when he allegedly poisoned his wife with cyanide-laced protein shakes to be with her said he had lied about his marriage.

In her first interview, Karin Cain, an Austin-based orthodontist, told ABC News that James Toliver Craig, 45, had duped her.

“If I had known what was true, I would not have been with this person,” Cain said. “I didn’t willingly have a relationship with someone who was in a marriage.”

The clip aired Wednesday morning, the same day that Craig was due in Arapahoe County District Court for prosecutors to try to persuade a judge that there was enough evidence to try him for first-degree murder.

The cousin of Houston man Rudy Farias, who was reported missing as a teenager only to turn up eight years later outside a church, has accused his mother of abusing him for years, according to a report.

In an interview with FOX7 Austin, Farias’ cousin, Michelle Rodriguez, accused the Houston Police Department of a cover-up.

“They are covering up what they knew years ago, and they didn’t want [it] to come out,” Rodriguez told the news site.

Fox News Digital’s Audrey Conklin and Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.