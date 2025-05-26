Truck explosion caught on camera in suburban Chicago neighborhood as leaking propane to blame: officials

​

A truck that unexpectedly exploded in a suburban Chicago neighborhood over the holiday weekend damaged several homes and injured the driver, authorities said.

Investigators in Addison, 20 miles west of Chicago, said the incident has been ruled an accident due to a leaking propane tank inside the box truck rental.

The Addison Fire Protection District and Addison Police Department responded to the scene of the explosion on Saturday.

HALF A DOZEN INJURED AFTER TRACTOR-TRAILER, DUMP TRUCK SLAM INTO NJ TARGET

Crews discovered a “large debris field “with “no indication of any fire” at that point.

Ring camera footage taken from a home shows the truck traveling on a road in a residential area when it explodes all of a sudden.

“The explosion damaged a few homes in the area, but nobody was injured other than the driver who sustained minor injuries,” the Addison Police Department said in a Facebook update.

The truck was Penske box truck, which the company told Fox News Digital had been rented out to a customer moving household belongings.

“Penske will cooperate fully with any further investigation by law enforcement,” the company said in a statement. “Under Penske’s rental agreement, explosive, flammable or otherwise hazardous materials should not be transported in a consumer rental moving truck.”

2 DEAD AFTER HOUSE BURNS DOWN IN NEW JERSEY FOLLOWING ‘GIGANTIC EXPLOSION,’ CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY

One home was evacuated because of structural damage and the potential for it to collapse, police said.

“I thought, ‘Wow, they’re starting early with the fireworks, this year, but that one sure seems to have a little extra punch’,” neighbor Angelo Source told WLS-TV of the startling moment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Addison Fire Chief Brock Herion said the debris field stretched around a block, Fox Chicago reported.

First responders searched the truck and found the driver, who was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.