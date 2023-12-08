Truck crash disrupts Christmas parade in California: police

A Christmas parade in Bakersfield, California, was interrupted after people were struck by a Ford F-150 pickup right before the event began, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

According to officials, first responders were dispatched to the site of the parade around 5:30 p.m. after reports of multiple people being struck by a truck.

The Bakersfield Police Department released a statement on X asking the public to avoid the area.

“BPD is conducting an investigation at H St and 21st St which is affecting the original parade route,” the statement said. “The Parade Marshall is working to see if rerouting the parade is an option. There is no threat to public safety.”

RAGING PORTLAND DRIVER RIPS THROUGH ROSE PARADE IN FURIOUS VIDEO

A witness told FOX 58 Bakersfield that they saw the person who drove the truck try to fight officers.

According to reports, at least one person was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

NORTH CAROLINA CITY DENIES PERMIT FOR CHRISTMAS PARADE FOLLOWING DEATH OF 11-YEAR-OLD GIRL LAST YEAR

The cause of the crash is unknown and remains under investigation.

CALIFORNIA MAN CELEBRATES 100TH BIRTHDAY WITH ‘DOG PARADE’ FEATURING 200 PUPS OF ALL SHAPES AND SIZES



next



prev



next



prev



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Parade officials posted that the parade would continue as scheduled, but that it would be rerouted.

The Bakersfield Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.