Tropical storm warning in effect as storm barrels toward Gulf Coast

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency on Thursday ahead of a potential tropical cyclone that will likely hit his state and parts of Mississippi and Alabama on Friday.

The storm was about 450 miles south of Louisiana as of Thursday evening, with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph.

A tropical storm warning is in effect, ranging from Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama-Florida border, according to the National Weather Service.

A flash flood watch will also be in effect starting Friday afternoon. Rainfall totals of 4-10 inches are expected in New Orleans, with higher amounts in isolated areas.

“The system is expected to produce heavy rainfall and considerable flash, urban, and small stream flooding beginning Friday and continuing through the weekend along the central Gulf coast and spreading northeastward into the Southern Appalachians,” the National Hurricane Center forecast.

Tornadoes are also possible throughout Louisiana and neighboring states on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Coastal flooding is possible as well in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama, with up to 2-3 feet of inundation.

“Rainfall will be the biggest threat,” Gov. Edwards said Thursday ahead of the storm. “It is important to stay weather aware as these storms approach the coast.”

