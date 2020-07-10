Tropical storm Fay bears down on mid-Atlantic, New England

Tropical Storm Fay is expected to come closer to making landfall Friday with rain and flooding expected along the mid-Atlantic coast and southern New England.

Tropical Storm Warnings and flash flood watches remain in effect for the tri-state coastal area, FOX 5 in New York reported and the worst of the rain in the area is expected Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

The storm had grown slightly stronger early Friday as it headed northward just offshore of the Delmarva Peninsula at 8 mph with top sustained winds of 45 mph, the National Hurricane Center reported.

TROPICAL SYSTEM LIKELY TO BRING HEAVY RAIN, WIND ALONG EAST COAST; SEVERE WEATHER IMPACTS MIDWEST

Fay is expected to make landfall Friday or Saturday and 3 to 5 inches of rain are expected with the possibility of flash flooding.

A tropical storm warning remains in effect from Cape May, New Jersey, to Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

Fay is the earliest sixth-named storm on record, according to Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The previous record was Franklin on July 22, 2005, Klotzbach tweeted.

Two named storms formed before the official June 1 start of the hurricane season. None of this season’s previous five named storms strengthened into hurricanes.

