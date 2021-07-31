Trooper escorts woman in labor to hospital after pulling her over for speeding

A Kentucky state trooper escorted a woman in labor to the hospital after he pulled her over for speeding.

“I went from, you know, thinking that I was in a vehicle pursuit to how am I going to get the lady that’s in labor to the hospital as fast as I can,” Trooper Jason Adkison, of the Kentucky State Police, told WBKO.

The situation unfolded on an interstate in Elizabethtown, as Adkison headed back to Bowling Green from training in Frankfort.

“I couldn’t believe that this person just passed me at that speed approaching from the rear,” Adkison recounted.

“I was kind of mentally, you know, preparing myself for that, to go into pursuit mode, and turn on my siren. She’s still not stopping initially. And eventually, she pulls over after a couple of miles,” he said.

When he approached the vehicle, he realized the driver, Jacqueline Cornish, was pregnant and she explained she was in labor.

The seven-year trooper offered to call an ambulance to quickly get her to the hospital.

“And I was like, please don’t do that. I don’t have time to wait,” said Cornish.

He then turned on his lights and siren and escorted Cornish as she drove behind him.

“He led the way we were going through red lights and everything trying to get to the hospital,” said Cornish.

Cornish delivered her baby girl, Alisha, on Thursday and Adkison visited with the baby and mother the following day.

“I was just excited to get to meet her the following day,” said Adkison. “I was really honored to be able to hold Alisha. I don’t think that I’ve ever held a baby that that’s that new to the world.”

“I was thinking about the Trooper’s Creed, we subdue people in times of trouble. But we also help people in their time of need. And that’s something that’s ingrained in all of us,” Adkison added of the event.