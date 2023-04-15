Trent Lehrkamp torture: Another Georgia teen says she was assaulted at same house of horrors

A Georgia teenager told police that she was assaulted at the same home where Trent Lehrkamp was tortured and left clinging to life on a hospital ventilator, Fox News Digital has learned.

Days before the horrific incident that left 19-year-old Lehrkamp unable to breathe on his own, the girl’s mother called the Glynn County Police Department to report the attack.

“[The mother] stated that her daughter [victim] had been acting different the past week or so and then discovered that she had been assaulted at the [St. Simons Island] address,” according to a March 26 police report obtained by Fox News Digital.

Her daughter had gone to the home March 13 at 2 p.m. – about one week before Lehrkamp was allegedly spray-painted from head to toe and soaked in urine.

A teen boy had allegedly used a white Orbeez gun to fire gel-filled rounds at her.

“She turned her back to him and yelled for him to stop,” the incident report says.

That’s when she noticed another boy filming the alleged assault on his phone.

The girl suffered “multiple raised red circular welts” on her back.

“She was in shock for a moment and did not know what to do,” she told police. The girl said she did not immediately report the bullying incident because the boy whose parents own the house wasn’t home at the time.

Police were already investigating at least three assaults involving Lehrkamp, who is currently recovering at an out-of-state facility.

Three teenagers left Lehrkamp at a hospital March 21 after he was allegedly forced to drink large amounts of alcohol and fed drugs, according to a police report.

A photo of the grotesque incident emerged on Snapchat showing Lehrkamp passed out in a chair covered in objects as four boys pose in the background.

On another occasion, Lehrkamp is shown in a 10-second clip at the same home slumped over in a chair with a hose trained on him as minors can be seen socializing in the background.

His father told police that on March 17 Lehrkamp returned from the same friend’s house “covered in WD-40, vomit, paint, glue, egg yolk and spray paint.”

A GoFundMe drive has raised more than $132,000 to cover Lehrkamp’s medical care. No one has been arrested for the attacks.

The Glynn County Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact them via phone or email: 912-264-1333 or [email protected]