Trans skateboarder who won first prize against teen is a combat vet, dad who was rejected from the Olympics

The 29-year-old biological male who came in first place at a New York women’s skateboarding competition is a father of three and a combat veteran who was previously rejected from the Olympics for having too much testosterone.

Ricci Tres, who also goes by Ricci And Tres, won over Shiloh Catori, a 13-year-old girl who is ranked 133rd in the Boardr Global Ranks, which are based on performance in skateboarding competitions. Tres, by comparison, sits at 838 in the rankings.

Tres took the top title in the women’s division of The Boardr Open, taking home $500.

“I have three kids, I’m married, I did my time in the military, I own a company. I’ve decided that I like being pretty and cute,” Tres said in an interview about skateboarding last year. “So everything that goes with that is female. I love female bodies. I think it’s a work of art.”

Tres does not intend to medically transition outside hormone therapy.

Tres has taken hormones but was previously informed that his body still had too much testosteroneto compete.

“I know I’ll never be a woman because women are miraculous. They have babies and create life and do all that awesome stuff,” Tres said in the interview. “I’ll never have that ability. But I feel like I’m a woman. I would have wished to be born one. So I’ll try to fill that image as much as I can for myself.”

Many on social media excoriated the tournament for the biological and age disparities between the competitors, including female skateboarder Taylor Silverman, who spoke out in May after repeatedly placing second in skateboarding contests against biological males.

The skateboarding competition comes amid a national debate over whether biological men have a competitive advantage over biological women.

On the 50th anniversary of Title IX, the Biden administration has indicated that it wants transgender athletes to enjoy the same protections that Title IX initially afforded women when it passed half a century ago.

Fox News’ Jon Brown contributed to this report.