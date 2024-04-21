Tram accident at Universal CityWalk in Los Angeles leaves at least 15 injured

A Universal CityWalk tram in Los Angeles, California, crashed Saturday night, leaving several people injured, according to officials.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said units were dispatched shortly after 9 p.m. to 3900 Lankershim Blvd.

A total of 15 people were transported to hospitals with minor injuries, the fire department said.

INVESTIGATION LAUNCHED INTO CAUSE OF SCHOOL BUS FIRE ON NJ’S GARDEN STATE PARKWAY

Footage of the incident showed first responders treating several patients on the ground near the empty tram.

It was not immediately clear what caused the tram to crash.

DRIVER DEAD AFTER FIERY CRASH INTO CHICAGO-AREA TOLL PLAZA

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident remains under investigation.