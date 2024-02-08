Train derails in Colorado, spills hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel

Hundreds of gallons of diesel fuel spilled early Wednesday after a cargo train derailed in Colorado, authorities said.

The locomotive derailed just before 1 a.m. on the Great Western Railway Line in Loveland, a town about 50 miles north of Denver, the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority said in a Facebook post.

While the locomotive did not tip over, a fuel tank was punctured and spilled diesel fuel.

Fire officials said the leak was contained, and no diesel fuel reached nearby waterways.

No one was injured in the derailment, which happened near a sugar factory in an area not far from homes, Battalion Chief Kevin Hessler said, adding the other locomotive and three cars carrying sugar did not derail.

“Great Western Railway is working with their HazMat remediation company to clean up the fuel as well as get the locomotive back on the tracks,” the fire department said.

The incident marks the second train derailment in Colorado in a matter of days.

On Jan. 30, an Amtrak train derailed after it crashed into a truck hauling milk at a rail crossing. The train engineer was badly injured, and three passengers were hospitalized, authorities said at the time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.