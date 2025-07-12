Tragedy strikes at popular national park as climber meets fatal end on mountain

​

A rock climbing outing turned fatal for one National Park visitor after authorities say a fall resulted in his death.

Officials with the National Park Service confirmed that Brian Astle, 42, of Provo, UT fell while descending a steep, off-trail climbing route from the west face of Mount Gould inside Glacier National Park on Wednesday.

The accident happened just before 6 p.m. on July 9, when Glacier National Park Dispatch received a report of an individual who had fallen from Mount Gould above the Highline Trail.

Park rangers worked with aerial search and rescue crews to locate Astle. However, the operation was postponed overnight to ensure Astle’s body could be safely recovered.

The following morning, park rangers located Astle’s body and transported him to a nearby horse corral till he could be moved to the coroner’s office.

Officials said an investigation is ongoing, and there is no additional information available at this time.

Mount Gould stands at 9,557 feet, making it the highest point along the Garden Wall in Glacier National Park, according to the National Park Service.

“The park extends their deepest condolences to the family and asks the public to respect the family’s privacy,” park officials wrote in a news release.

Back in August 2024, a missing climber was found dead after disappearing from his hiking party.

The National Parks Service said Grant Marcuccio, 32, of Whitefish, Montana was found dead after suffering from “traumatic injuries” from an “apparent fall.”

Officials said “Marcuccio separated from his party to summit McPartland Peak alone and planned to rendezvous at a designated location” but “Rangers were alerted by the hiking party that Marcuccio never made it to the rendezvous spot.”

Glacier National Park is known for its “beautiful glacial lakes, waterfalls, valleys, and alpine meadows,” FOX Weather reports, but it can also “experience quickly changing and extreme weather.”

“Be aware that mountain weather is unpredictable; always be prepared for a variety of conditions,” the park’s website states.

